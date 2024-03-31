Lizzo addressed critics Friday in the wake of sexual harassment claims against her. "I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it," the 35-year-old musician wrote on Instagram. "But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it," she continued, calling out what she believes are "lies" being told about her and jokes made at her expense "because of how I look." Lizzo didn't elaborate on what she meant by the ending of her post, "I QUIT." Her message comes in the wake of the Democratic National Committee facing criticism for hiring her as a headliner for President Joe Biden's election fundraiser Thursday at Radio City Music Hall in New York. "It's shameful that Lizzo would be chosen to headline an event like this amid such egregious allegations," said attorney Ron Zambrano, who represents the three former dancers suing the Grammy Award winner for sexual harassment. "I can't imagine why anyone would want Lizzo representing them in any way, given her reprehensible behavior," Zambrano added. "It's just a terrible look."

British performers Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, who are engaged, reportedly welcomed their first child together. The baby news broke Tuesday when the Daily Mail published photos of "Tenet" star Pattinson, 37, and "Daisy Jones and the Six" actress Waterhouse, 32, taking a walk in Los Angeles while he pushed a stroller. Representatives for Pattinson and Waterhouse did not respond immediately to The Los Angeles Times' request for confirmation Wednesday. The couple quietly welcomed their baby -- whose name and date of birth have not been revealed -- four months after Waterhouse announced her pregnancy during a Mexico City concert. In November, the "Good Looking" singer told fans, "I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today" to distract from her baby bump. After her crowd cheered, Waterhouse joked, "I'm not sure if it's working." The quiet arrival of Waterhouse and Pattinson's baby also comes months after People confirmed in December that the stars are headed down the aisle. The duo reportedly began dating in 2018 and have been spotted together at high-profile events in recent years, including the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. Despite their public appearances, Waterhouse and Pattinson have kept their romance relatively private.