New Beginnings in Fayetteville to provide medical respite for unhoused patients

FAYETTEVILLE -- People without a home of their own lack a reliable place to recover after a medical procedure.

New Beginnings, a transitional housing community on the south side of Fayetteville, plans to provide medical respite units for homeless people discharged from the hospital. The program, called A Place to Heal, is a partnership with Washington Regional Medical Center and Blue & You Foundation.

The city's Planning Commission on Monday approved a change to New Beginnings' original permit, enabling the nonprofit to add four microshelter units and a small restroom facility to the site.

New Beginnings opened in 2021. It features 20 small, prefabricated units and a common building on about 3½ acres southeast of 19th Street and South School Avenue. The site serves people who have experienced chronic homelessness, giving them shelter and services while they seek permanent housing.

Solomon Burchfield, program director at New Beginnings, and Janet Gardner, New Beginnings' director of health care, got the idea for some kind of respite care program for homeless people years ago while they both were working at 7 Hills Homeless Center.

Clients would undergo a procedure but spend their recovery time sleeping under a bridge or in a tent or car, Burchfield said. The two brainstormed ideas on how to address the issue but realized any effort would require one key missing piece: money, he said.

That's where Blue & You Foundation came in. The foundation is the nonprofit arm of Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield. It has three grant cycles each year to aid efforts dealing with social determinants of health, maternal and pediatric health and behavioral health.

New Beginnings received $145,000 -- the full amount requested for a social determinants of health grant, said Rebecca Pittillo, president of Blue & You Foundation. The organization can apply one more time next year for up to $200,000, she said.

Pittillo said the foundation admired the application for its innovation, partnership and vision. The program appears to be the first of its kind in the state, she said.

"It's just so exciting for us to see work like that taking place -- for an organization to think outside the box, look at the needs and where there are gaps and to fill those gaps with a service that truly makes a difference," Pittillo said.

The budget for the first year of the project is $295,000, Burchfield said. The organization has a fundraising page set up on nwagives.org with a goal of $75,000. Other gifts are covering the remaining expenses, he said.

New Beginnings hopes to have the four new units and restroom facility installed by July, Burchfield said. There's a lot more work involved than just setting the prefabricated units on the ground, he said.

The new units will lie on the east side of the property. Water and sewer lines will be extended to reach the new bathroom facility, which will also need electricity. The fence along the perimeter will be extended to wrap around the new units, and dirt work is needed to level the ground. That's in addition to design work and permitting with the city.

"The actual shelters will be the easy part," Burchfield said. "Once we get the land ready, it'll happen in like a 48-hour period."

In the meantime, New Beginnings staff members plan to use two existing units to accommodate medical respite patients, Burchfield said. Residents in the respite units could stay as long it takes for them to recover. They'll have an opportunity to work with the organization's case managers to find a job or housing or anything else they might need, but the idea is they would leave after recovery and free up a unit for someone else, he said.

Gardner's team will consist of nursing students from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and physicians with Washington Regional.

Gardner said she will check on patients daily, and the students will be able to gain experience by working on site. Physicians who are regularly scheduled to be on-call will be available to tend to patients on nights and weekends. A New Beginnings staff member is on the campus 24/7 and will be able to call the physician when needed, she said.

Adding the four units is intended as a pilot operation, Gardner said.

"We hope this is just the beginning -- that we will have larger space and be able to collaborate with providers all over Northwest Arkansas," she said.

A NATIONAL PROBLEM

There's a term for when homeless patients are left to recover on the streets. It's called "patient dumping," and it's a problem nationwide, said Megan Hustings with the National Coalition for the Homeless.

"People who experience a lack of permanent housing are already much more likely to suffer and die from chronic health conditions than a housed person" with a safe home out of the elements, she said.

She added even within the shelter system, it can be difficult, if not impossible, to keep medication refrigerated or to lie down and rest during daytime hours.

Unhoused people who come to Washington Regional for a procedure often will stay at the hospital for an extended period while they recover, said Dr. Michael Bolding, director of hospital medicine. There also are a few charity beds at local rehabilitation facilities, he said.

The new program at New Beginnings is a welcome addition, Bolding said. The hospital admits three or four homeless patients every day, he said.

The most common condition doctors see with homeless patients is frostbite in the winter, requiring amputation, Bolding said. The recovery process is extensive, and patients can find themselves back in the emergency room if they don't get proper follow-up care, he said.