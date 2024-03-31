MOTOR SPORTS

Smith repeats at Richmond

Chandler Smith took the lead with 59 laps to go Saturday and won the spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway for the second year in a row. Smith led a 1-2-3 finish for Joe Gibbs Racing -- the seventh time the organization has done it -- with Aric Almirola second and Taylor Gray third in his first start in the series. Corey Heim was fourth, giving Toyota just its second sweep of the top four finishing positions, Jesse Love was fifth and Bubba Pollard was sixth, also in his first start in the series. The victory was the second for Smith this season and the third of his career. It also moved him into the series points lead by 10 over Austin Hill. Smith also won at Phoenix on March 9th.

TENNIS

Collins wins Miami Open

Danielle Collins had the perfect send-off at her final Miami Open, beating Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-3 on Saturday to capture the title in her home state before an adoring crowd that included Andre Agassi and Martina Navratilova. The 30-year-old Collins announced at the Australian Open that this season would be her last because she's suffering from endometriosis, an ailment that affects the uterus. Ranked No. 53 and unseeded, Collins was animated throughout the two-hour match against the fourth-ranked Rybakina, pumping her fist and staring up at the crowd that featured a big American flag early in the third row. It was the third career title and first since San Jose in 2021 for Collins, who became the lowest-ranked women's champion at Miami. She leaves with $1.1 million in prize money and will move up to 22nd in the rankings.

HORSE RACING

Fierceness romps in Florida

Fierceness rolled to a dominant win in the Florida Derby on Saturday, almost certainly setting himself up as the favorite for the Kentucky Derby. He went wire-to-wire on the lead, steadily opening up the margin until the field got to the turn toward home at Gulfstream Park. And from there, it was over; jockey John Velazquez got Fierceness -- the Breeders' Cup Juvenile champion last year -- through the 1 1/8 miles in 1 minute, 48.22 seconds. It was the third win in five starts for Fierceness, who pushed his career earnings to about $1.7 million. Velazquez and trainer Todd Pletcher both extended their records of Florida Derby dominance; no jockey has more wins in that race than Velazquez's six, and Pletcher won the race for a record eighth time. Fierceness returned $4.20, $3.20 and $2.80. A pair of long shots also hit the board; 25-1 shot Catalytic finished second and paid $12.20 and $8; 21-1 shot Grand Mo the First was third and returned $6.40.

Laurel River first in Dubai

Laurel River rallied to win the $12 million Dubai World Cup by a record-setting 8 1/2 lengths on Saturday at Meydan Racecourse. Breaking from the far outside post in the field of 12, Laurel River and jockey Tadhg O'Shea surged into the lead at the midway point of the 1 1/4-mile race. He covered the distance in 2:21.31 and paid $20.70. Laurel River was previously trained by Bob Baffert until owner Juddmonte Farms transferred the 6-year-old from the U.S. to Dubai-based trainer Bhupat Seemar last summer.

BASEBALL

LeMahieu suffers broken foot

New York Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu has a broken right foot and will be sidelined longer than originally anticipated. The 35-year-old leadoff hitter has been out since fouling a ball off the foot during a spring training game on March 16 and opened the season on the 10-day injured list. Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that a non-displaced fracture was revealed during an MRI on Friday. The break had not been detected previously because of swelling. Boone didn't give a timeline for LeMahieu's return but said the two-time batting champion will undergo more imaging in two weeks to see how he's healing.

Cubs' lefty heads to IL

The Chicago Cubs placed left-hander Justin Steele on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday after their opener day starter was injured fielding a bunt against the Texas Rangers. The Cubs recalled right-hander Ben Brown from Triple-A Iowa, with the 24-year-old in line to make his major league debut after getting two starts among five appearances in spring training. Steele had six strikeouts when he exited with two outs in the fifth inning of the defending World Series champion Rangers' 4-3 victory in 10 innings in the opener Thursday. The teams were off Friday. A first-time All-Star last season, Steele came off the mound to field Leody Taveras' sacrifice bunt when he lunged and fell awkwardly. He went down in foul territory, grabbing the area of his left hamstring. The 28-year-old Steele was 16-5 with a 3.06 ERA in 30 starts last season.

Twins put Lewis on IL

The Minnesota Twins put oft-injured infielder Royce Lewis on the injured list with what the club called "a severe quad strain" on Saturday, and the reigning AL Central champions are preparing to be without him for more than a month. Lewis strained his right quad while rounding the bases on opening day Thursday against the Kansas City Royals. It is the fifth time the former No. 1 overall draft pick has been put on the IL in just over two seasons as a big leaguer, which includes two torn ACLs in his right knee, an oblique injury and a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old Lewis, who had raised hopes in Minnesota of a breakthrough when he made it through spring training without any problems, has been exceptional when he has been healthy. He's hit .313 with 18 home runs and 58 RBI in just 71 games.

Danielle Collins serves to Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the women's singles final of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, prepares to hit a return to Danielle Collins during the women's singles final of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, follows through on a serve to Danielle Collins during the women's singles final of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

