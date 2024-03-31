100 years ago

March 31, 1924

A force of convicts was transferred from the Tucker state farm to the site of the State Farm for Women Saturday and the day was put in at clearing up the ruins of the buildings destroyed by fire 10 day ago. Work of erecting temporary buildings to house the 55 women inmates will begin tomorrow, provided material arrives. Warden Clifton E. Evans, who supervised the work yesterday, said last night the buildings would be ready for occupancy with in a week.

50 years ago

March 31, 1974

Pulaski County voters will decide in a special election Tuesday whether to impose a 2.5 mill tax on themselves to construct a community college at North Little Rock. Business, industry and labor are strongly in favor of the proposal and have been the chief promoters. The only opposition openly voiced has been from the Arkansas Gazette and a group called the Pulaski County Tax Payers Council, Inc., which has contended that the community college tax would hamper future efforts to increase public school taxes and that the college in fact is not needed.

25 years ago

March 31, 1999

A Little Rock man repairing a lawn mower Tuesday morning was struck in the head by a bullet fired by someone in a car speeding down Marshall Street, police said. Donald Colvin, 38, of 8 Sunnydale Drive, an employee of McKenzie Lawn Care, was repairing a co-worker's mower about 9:45 a.m. when a green and white Oldsmobile Cutlass sped by, followed by a gray Buick. A passenger in the Buick fired several shots at the Cutlass, police said. One bullet struck Colvin in the back of the head. He was taken to University Hospital, where police said he was in serious condition Tuesday afternoon.

10 years ago

March 31, 2014

Not since 2010 has Central Arkansas Water experienced as many water-main breaks during winter months as the number that occurred during this past winter, records show. From December through February, 203 water pipes broke across the utility's coverage area, which totals about 2,300 miles of pipe throughout Pulaski County. That's up 64 percent from the 124 main breaks during that same span in the previous winter. Officials are naming a variety of factors as the cause of the uptick, including lower-than-normal temperatures, a velocity increase that resulted from higher water demand, and the age and make of the pipes.