PA offensive lineman offered by Hogs

Pulaski Academy sophomore offensive lineman Evan Goodwin added his fifth scholarship offer during his visit to the University of Arkansas on Saturday.

Goodwin, 6-7 and 316 pounds, had offers from Wisconsin, Mississippi State, Colorado State and Oklahoma State prior to getting one from Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman shortly before Saturday's scrimmage.

"It was me, my grandpa, my mom and Coach Pittman in the conference room and we were just sitting there talking," Goodwin said. "And he was like, 'Oh yeah, I would like for you to be a Razorback,' just out of the blue, and it kind of shocked me really.

"I was really happy, of course. This has been one of my dreams for a long time. I grew up in Arkansas, a lot of family members here."

After hearing of the offer, Goodwin said he and his family were all smiles.

"I was grinning from ear to ear," Goodwin said. "My mom was like, 'How about that buddy?' My grandpa was smiling and, of course, I gave Coach Pittman a hug and my mom, and then we went to position meetings."

Arkansas offensive line coach Eric Mateos and Goodwin had a previous relationship prior to Mateos being hired at Arkansas.

"That was really my first football camp. I went to Baylor with a buddy of mine and that was really the first college that showed interest," Goodwin said. "I have a lot of respect for Coach Mateos in the way he runs his room and the way he runs his offensive line. I think he's a great coach, in my opinion. "

Pulaski Academy offensive line coach Jerrod Barnhill predicted after Goodwin's freshman season he would become a national recruit.

"Evan had an impressive sophomore season. He really started playing well midway through the season," Barnhill said. "He got injured in the [state playoff quarterfinals against] Marion and played every snap in the semifinals versus Greenwood the following week with a partially torn MCL. I was impressed with his toughness that final week of the season. He wasn't going to come off the field."

Goodwin has made strides this offseason.

"Evan has really focused on changing his body," Barnhill said. "He's weighing 315 pounds at 6-7 and he just ran a 5.5 [seconds in the 40-yard dash] and broad jumped 8 feet, 5 inches. He can flat-out move at his size. He's solid everywhere. I'm concerned I'm going to lose him in wrestling because he just doesn't have it to lose.

"I think as a sophomore, he lacked the physicality like most sophomores typically would. He got better as the season went on. But with his improvements in the weight room, I expect him to take the physicality to another level his junior year. He's got all the right tools. That's where I expect to see his biggest improvement."

Goodwin has a 3.8 grade-point average and is determined to find a school that fits his academic needs.

"There's so many factors that come into play," Goodwin said. "Education is one of my big things. I want to go into mechanical engineering. I want to get my degree. So it really depends on what school has that degree program for me where I can also play football."

Goodwin is the fifth 2026 in-state prospect to receive an offer from the Hogs.