Sebastian County Cleanup campaign happening in April

The Sebastian County Spring Cleanup campaign is on.

The countywide cleanup campaign focuses on different areas of the county from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday until April 27, according to a news release from County Judge Steve Hotz.

The county will place several dumpsters in select locations from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then they will be picked up and taken to a landfill. Sebastian County residents can use the cleanup sites and dumpsters to dispose of their trash.

On Saturday, dumpsters will be at the Milltown and Washburn fire stations. A location will be at the White Bluff Fire Station on April 13, at Road Yard in Greenwood on April 20, and the Rodeo Arena parking lot and Rodeo Arena Road in Lavaca on April 27.

To dispose of trash within the cleanup, residents must have an Arkansas driver's license for proof of residency in Sebastian County.

"By working together to clean up our properties, we all can make a difference and make our community more beautiful, safer and a healthier place to live, work and play," Hotz said in the press release.

Guidelines from trash disposal and participation can be found on the Sebastian County government website, sebastiancountyar.gov, in the news section.