Stovall delivers for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas second baseman Peyton Stovall had a big series against his home state team.

Stovall, a junior from Haughton, La., went a combined 7 for 13 with 5 runs batted in to help the No. 1 Razorbacks sweep No. 7 LSU at Baum-Walker Stadium.

In Arkansas' 7-5 victory on Saturday, Stovall was 2 for 4 and hit a two-run home run.

Stovall said he wasn't recruited by Paul Manieri, who retired as LSU's coach after the 2021 season. He was committed to Arkansas by the time Jay Johnson was hired from Arizona to replace Manieri.

"I didn't get an offer or anything from them," Stovall said. "Extra juice for sure.

"This is always a big series for me. Third year, just kind of play with a chip on my shoulder.





"Obviously, different coaching staff and stuff. Coach Jay Johnson, he's a great coach and they have a great squad.

"Definitely growing up and watching them, it was extra sweet this weekend to be able to go out there and for us to sweep."

Doubled up

LSU third baseman Tommy White made a big impact with his bat, both for and against the Razorbacks' cause.

White did offensive damage in the series with home runs in Games 1 and 3 to bring his season total to nine, but he also had some substantial negatives.

The junior from St. Petersburg, Fla., hit into three double plays Saturday, including the game-ender, and one on Friday.

White hit a Will McEntire pitch down the third-base line with two runners on in the ninth inning Saturday. But the hot liner was gloved by Jared Sprague-Lott, who fired to second baseman Peyton Stovall to double up Michael Braswell, who had strayed too far off the bag.

Two of White's other double-play balls were choppers to Sprague-Lott for 5-4-3 twin killings.





White's first double-play grounder came as the second batter Friday against Mason Molina, who had allowed a leadoff single to Mac Bingham.

Batting leadoff Saturday, White led off the game with a home run off Brady Tygart. However, Tygart induced a 6-4-3 double play against him with two runners aboard and no outs in the third.

Koty Frank faced White as his second batter in the fifth and he got White to bounce one to Sprague-Lott for the double play.

Dietz's debut

Freshman pitcher Hunter Dietz, who underwent elbow surgery last fall, made his Arkansas debut and got two outs in the eighth inning. He threw 20 pitches with 11 strikes.

After LSU loaded the bases against Dietz, senior Will McEntire struck out Mac Bigham to end the scoring threat.

"I thought [Dietz] threw the ball pretty good," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "So I'm excited about getting him back out there, probably next weekend [against Ole Miss]."

Head long Will

Arkansas left fielder Will Edmunson made two successful head-first slides into home plateSaturday and three in the series.

Edmunson's slide home in the fourth inning beat left fielder Mac Bingham's throw on Ty Wilmsmeyer's two-run single to pull Arkansas within 4-3.

With the score tied 6-6 in the sixth inning, Edmunson bolted to the plate on a Wilmsmeyer tap to pitcher Nate Ackenhausen and his hand touched the plate just before the tag of catcher Brady Neal and home plate umpire Brandon Cooper's safe call was upheld on video review.

"If it was slow enough, I was going to go," Edmunson said on the Razorback Sports Network. "Just one of those plays I was going to take off."

Star turn

Arkansas first baseman Ben McLaughlin made a defensive gem to close out the top of the sixth inning in support of Koty Frank.

McLaughlin made a racing, over-the-shoulder grab in foul territory to retire LSU designated hitter Hayden Travinski to complete a 1-2-3 inning for Frank.

'Bing' bang boom

LSU center fielder Mac Bingham hit two home runs Saturday.

Bingham launched a shot off Brady Tygart in the fourth inning that went well over the left field bullpen and into the Hog Pen.

The 5-11 senior duplicated that home run with an almost identical shot off Koty Frank, his seventh of the season, to pull the Tigers within 7-5 in the seventh inning.

Drawing a crowd

The three-game series drew a combined total of 33,107, including Saturday's announced attendance of 10,924. The crowd for Thursday night's game was 11,027 and a season-high 11,156 attended Friday night's game.

Old teammates

LSU left fielder Ashton Larson's two-run home run in the third inning was just out of the reach of Arkansas right fielder Kendall Diggs -- his high school teammate.

Diggs, who made a leaping attempt at the home run ball as it went over the fence, and Larson both attended St. Thomas Aquinas in Overland Park, Kan.