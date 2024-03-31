Suspect arrested in downtown Conway shooting that injured 1 person

One person was injured and another was arrested in downtown Conway early Sunday after, police said, an argument outside a restaurant escalated into gunfire.

Durance Pearson, age and address unknown, was arrested at the scene outside JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., according to a social media post from the Conway Police Department.

Police said Pearson fired multiple gunshots just after midnight Sunday, and one individual was struck multiple times. The victim was transported to an area hospital and was reported to be in stable condition on Sunday afternoon.

Pearson was being held at the Faulkner County Jail on Sunday. The department's investigation is ongoing.