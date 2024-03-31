IT TAKES A LIFETIME

Trendsetter started out as teacher

Black nurse became director of school of nursing

Today at 1:53 a.m.

by Kimberly Dishongh

Jessie Clemmons could not afford to go away to nursing school after she graduated from high school in Pine Bluff in 1955, so she taught science classes for five years so she could save enough money. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)
Jessie Clemmons wanted to be a nurse, but she needed to teach before she could learn how to do that.

She reached her goal -- and beyond -- and worked for 40 years at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center School of Nursing in Pine Bluff.

