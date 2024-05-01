7-Day Menu Planner

A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Gather the family for Smoky Chipotle Pot Roast (see recipe). Accompany the flavorful dish with lima beans (from frozen), steamed yellow squash and cornbread. For dessert, top pineapple sorbet with toasted coconut.

Plan ahead: Save enough beef and coconut for Monday.

MONDAY: Slice and heat the leftover beef for Tex-Mex Wraps. Put the beef on warm corn tortillas along with sliced avocado, shredded lettuce and sour cream; roll and eat. Heat up some canned chili beans and top with chopped onions to serve alongside. Buy vanilla cupcakes for dessert and sprinkle with leftover coconut.

TUESDAY: Stretch the food dollar with Fusilli With Lentils, Sausage and Tomatoes (see recipe). Serve with a lettuce wedge and crusty bread. Pears are good for dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Make Stuffed Potatoes for dinner and skip the meat: Bake large potatoes, slash the tops, squeeze ends, and top the potatoes with a heated mixture of 1 cup thick salsa, 1 (15-ounce) can black beans (rinsed and well drained) and 1 (11-ounce) can Mexican-style corn (rinsed and well drained). Add a dollop of plain Greek yogurt. Serve with a packaged Caesar salad and whole-grain rolls. Scoop strawberry ice cream for dessert.

THURSDAY: Make it quick tonight with this Turkey Reuben Loaf: Heat oven to 425 degrees. Spread bottom half of a split loaf of Italian bread with Russian dressing. Top with refrigerated sauerkraut (rinsed and drained), deli sliced turkey and sliced Swiss cheese. Replace top, wrap in foil and bake 30 minutes. Cut into slices and serve. Add dill pickles and potato chips. Plums are a light dessert.

FRIDAY: Surprise the kids with Spaghetti Sundaes tonight: Cook 8 ounces spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Fill 4 ice cream sundae glasses halfway with the spaghetti. Divide and pour 2 cups heated marinara sauce over the spaghetti. Top with 1 or 2 warmed meatballs (from frozen) and some freshly grated parmesan cheese. Serve with a chopped lettuce salad. Pop red and green grapes into your mouth for dessert.

SATURDAY: Our guests were impressed, and yours will be, too, when you present this Mediterranean Flounder (see recipe). Serve with orzo tossed with freshly grated parmesan cheese and chopped fresh parsley. Add fresh broccoli and a baguette. For dessert, make Mixed Fruit Crepes: Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, mash 3 ripe bananas with 2 tablespoons half-and-half and 1 tablespoon sugar. Cover the surface of each of 10 ready-to-serve crepes with the mixture. Drain 1 (14 ½-ounce) can diced peaches and 1 (14 ½-ounce) can diced pears. Spoon the fruit over the banana mixture. Roll or fold the crepes and place in a baking dish coated with cooking spray. Dot tops with butter and bake 15 minutes. Divide among serving plates and garnish each with a dollop of light whipped cream.

Tip: Look for packaged crepes in the produce section.

THE RECIPES

Smoky Chipotle Pot Roast

1 ½ teaspoons chipotle chile powder

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 (2- to 2 ½-pound) beef chuck shoulder, arm or blade pot roast

1 (14 ½-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chiles, with liquid

Press chile powder evenly onto all surfaces of beef.

Heat oil in a Dutch oven on medium. Place beef in Dutch oven and brown evenly; discard drippings. Add tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2 to 3 hours or until roast is fork-tender. Remove roast; keep warm. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Return liquid to Dutch oven; bring to a boil. Cook 8 to 10 minutes or until sauce is reduced to 2 cups. Carve roast into thin slices; top with sauce and serve.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 188 calories, 24 g protein, 9 g fat, 2 g carbohydrate, 65 mg cholesterol, 286 mg sodium and 1 gram fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 0

Fusilli With Lentils, Sausage and Tomatoes

12 ounces fusilli pasta

1 teaspoon olive oil

4 ounces spicy Italian turkey (or other) sausage, casings removed

1 (19-ounce) can lentil soup

1 (14 ½-ounce) can Italian-style stewed tomatoes, slightly drained

¼ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Cook pasta according to package directions, but without using oil; drain and transfer to a large bowl.

Meanwhile, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium. Add sausage and cook, breaking up clumps, 3 to 5 minutes or until browned. Add lentil soup and tomatoes; bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, 6 to 10 minutes or until heated through and slightly reduced. Stir in parsley; season with salt and pepper. Add mixture to pasta; toss and serve immediately.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 327 calories, 14 g protein, 5 g fat, 55 g carbohydrate, 15 mg cholesterol, 507 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3 ½

Mediterranean Flounder

4 flounder filets (about 1 pound total)

1 small onion, thinly sliced

1 (14 ½-ounce) can diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano, with liquid

1/3 cup canned sliced black olives

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ cup crumbled garlic-and-herb feta cheese

Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, layer flounder, then onion. Spoon tomatoes and olives evenly over flounder; sprinkle with basil and cheese. Bake, uncovered, 25 minutes or until fish is opaque throughout.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 200 calories, 20 g protein, 9 g fat, 10 g carbohydrate, 71 mg cholesterol, 1012 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email:

susan@7daymenu.com