Bentonville’s American Horse stands out in a variety of ways

BENTONVILLE -- The fiery red hair has stood out each time James American Horse has stepped on the track over the past four years.

Of course, the Bentonville senior distance runner's name stands out on its own.

"One of the coolest names in track and field -- and sports -- in this area," Bentonville boys track and field Coach Mike Power said.

"But he's been through a lot as an individual. A lot of people don't always know the back story about athletes; they just see names. They just see athletes running around a track. But he's a great story. He's fought a lot of battles along the way."

American Horse identifies himself as simply "Native American." He said he is one-quarter Lakota Sioux through his father's side of the family and is a direct descendant of American Horse, who was a chief of the Lakota Sioux tribe and Sioux nation. Meanwhile, he said his "red hair and fairly pale skin" comes directly from his mother, who is also a redhead.

As fiery as his hair appears to be, his competitive nature can be the same when it comes to running. It started coming out shortly after he moved to Bentonville from the Tulsa area when he was in the sixth grade.

"My gym coach saw me do the pacer test in sixth grade and asked if I wanted to join a running club," American Horse said. "Pretty soon after that, I started doing local 5Ks.

"In seventh grade, I fractured my collarbone, so I was out for the whole season in both track and cross country. Then I started running more consistently in the eighth grade."

Power quickly had American Horse join the high school team as a freshman, where he contributed for the Tigers in cross country and ran sparingly during track and field season. He then emerged the next season and has been a healthy contributor with Bentonville's strong field of distance runners.

"He's a tenacious kid," Power said. "He knows when to put things right at the right time. He's that kind of athlete. He's been a good leader for our team, and a guy who has elevated the expectations of our team, to be honest. He helped our team to say, 'Hey, we want to be better. We want to win more championships.'

"He's a character and a passionate athlete. He gets very excited when the team does well, and we will need somebody to fill his shoes."

American Horse, who signed a national letter of intent to run track and cross country at Boston University next fall, is quick to point out that the longer the race is, the better he likes it. He finished sixth in the Class 6A state cross country championships as a sophomore, then took third place the past two years.

He finished sixth in the 1,600 meters and fourth in the 3,200 during last year's Class 6A state meet, but he improved his 3,200 time by almost 15 seconds at the Meet of Champs and finished second. He will run the same two races and possibly a leg in the 3,200 relay today during the Class 6A state meet at Fort Smith Southside.

"I really love the 2-mile," American Horse said. "I got to go down to the Texas Distance Festival and run the 5K, so that was really fun. Hopefully I'll be able to get into New Balance Nationals and do that there and run.

"I really haven't done the 800 since my junior year, except for a few 4x800s now and then. I haven't run a 400 in track. I can't wait to do the 5K and 10K in track when I get to college because that's my bread and butter. That's my specialty. I'm a long distance guy and not a sprinter at all. I know what I love and I know what I'm good at, and it's that."