Bentonville’s police and fire departments to welcome blood donors at ‘Boots and Badges’ event May 9





BENTONVILLE -- First responders from Bentonville are uniting with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to host the inaugural Bentonville Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive.

The blood drive will take place from noon to 6 p.m. May 9 at Landmark Baptist Church at 206 S.E. 28th St., according to a Community Blood Center news release.

The Boots and Badges Blood Drive provides an opportunity for the community to come together and support local patients and honor area first responders for their work. It is also a friendly competition between the fire and police departments with a traveling trophy awarded to the department with the strongest showing, the release states.

"We are excited to support this community event to help rally everyone to help Northwest Arkansas area patients," said Police Chief Ray Shastid.

"The Fire Department is up to the challenge and knows that whether it is boots or badges that walks away with the trophy this year, the winners are area residents in need of our life-saving donations," said Fire Chief Justin Scantlin.

All donors will receive two tickets to an upcoming Northwest Arkansas Naturals baseball game as well as a Boots and Badges T-shirt, while supplies last, according to the release.

Photo identification is required. Participants are asked to eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating blood.

Appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can make an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the sole supplier of blood, plasma and platelets to patients at more than 45 area health care facilities.



