Car plows into Flying Burrito in Fayetteville; two injured in crash

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by NWA Democrat-Gazette

Workers begin covering a hole Tuesday in the side of the Flying Burrito restaurant in Fayetteville after a multi-vehicle crash on College Avenue sent two people to the hospital and damaged the building. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)
FAYETTEVILLE -- A multi-vehicle crash on North College Avenue sent two people to the hospital and damaged a restaurant Tuesday.

Sgt. Stephen Mauk, public information officer for Fayetteville police, said the accident at about 4 p.m. occurred when a vehicle turning south from Harold Street onto College collided with a southbound vehicle on College.

One of the vehicles was redirected by the impact and crashed into the drive-thru area of Flying Burrito at 3200 N. College. An employee of the business and one driver were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Mauk said. The injured had to be extricated by Fire Department responders.

The crash closed North College Avenue for a short time.

