Car plows into Flying Burrito in Fayetteville; two injured in crash

FAYETTEVILLE -- A multi-vehicle crash on North College Avenue sent two people to the hospital and damaged a restaurant Tuesday.

Sgt. Stephen Mauk, public information officer for Fayetteville police, said the accident at about 4 p.m. occurred when a vehicle turning south from Harold Street onto College collided with a southbound vehicle on College.

One of the vehicles was redirected by the impact and crashed into the drive-thru area of Flying Burrito at 3200 N. College. An employee of the business and one driver were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Mauk said. The injured had to be extricated by Fire Department responders.

The crash closed North College Avenue for a short time.