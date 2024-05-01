COLUMNISTS: The heat is on, or will be soon enough

During the summer of 2023, millions of people in Phoenix suffered a record-breaking 31 straight days of temperatures exceeding 110 degrees. In response, the city broke new ground with an ordinance requiring employers with city contracts to provide rest, water and shade for workers exposed to extreme heat.

The municipal ordinance, passed in March, will extend protections to approximately 10,000 workers, including many (but not all) who work at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

"This will change my life," says Filiberto Lares, an airport worker at Sky Chefs and a member of UNITE HERE Local 11. "When the temperatures reach extremes, the asphalt on the tarmac is even hotter."

Worker-centered organizing in Phoenix is driven by members of UNITE HERE, the Service Employees International Union and other labor and community-based groups. With technical support from our organization, the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, this collaborative effort shows what's possible when workers come together.

But those standing up for safer, more secure jobs across the country encounter a harsh reality: Workplace conditions are deteriorating.

In a changing climate, workers face greater risks when laboring in extreme heat. On top of this, there is a troubling surge in child labor violations, with more and more children being employed in violation of U.S. labor law.

Organizing a union is a proven and effective route to improved working conditions. But major employers like Amazon, Trader Joe's, REI and others are ignoring repeated votes by workers in favor of collective bargaining. By stalling first contract agreements, employers are preventing workers from using a significant tool that can make their workplaces safer.

This cannot continue--and it will not. Our growing movement to win safer workplaces faces unique challenges, including the increasing power of large corporations and the push by employers to make jobs ever more precarious, especially for immigrants, Black and Latino workers, gig staffers and low-income laborers.

History has shown that working people have faced and overcome huge challenges in the past, and we will again.

Jessica E. Martinez is co-executive director and Katelyn Parady is Phoenix-based development and capacity builder at the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health. This column was produced for Progressive Perspectives.