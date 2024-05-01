Marriages

Logan Sellers, 23, of Conway and Katherine Morin, 23, of Maumelle.

Omezikam Okolo II, 28, of Mount Pleasant, Texas and Chisom Umerah, 25, of Little Rock.

Clover Quill, 21, and Valerus Quill, 22, both of Conway.

Tyler Freshour, 31, and Brooke Leonard, 28, both of Little Rock.

Wayne Campbell, 61, and Yulonda James, 56, both of White Hall.

Andre Anderson, 39, and Brittany Brooks, 29, both of Sherwood.

Brandon George, 27, and Shaillie Hansen, 21, both of Sherwood.

Danielle Clay, 34, and Braylon Everette, 31, both of Little Rock.

James Goeden, 45, of Russellville and Janice Davis, 43, of Little Rock.

Kendy Reyes Velázquez, 29, and Yesica Mendez Umaña, 34, both of North Little Rock.

Ryan Neal, 30, and Jordan Middleton, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Jeremy Earl, 43, of Little Rock and Delia Packro B, 24, of Essen, Germany.

Divorces

FILED

24-1409. Leonard Brewster Sr. v. Denise Brewster.

24-1411. Dominique Williams v. Montrell Austin.

24-1412. Jomia Coffey v. Javaris Coffey.

24-1413. Darla Jones v. Robert Jones.

24-1414. Hanna Eastridge v. Seth Eastridge.

24-1416. Paisley Sowell v. Michael Sowell.

24-1418. Ashley Duncan v. Jason Duncan.

GRANTED

18-3207. Alyssa Masters v. James Reaves.

22-4249. Cole Fiser v. Amber Fiser.

23-3591. Andrea Juarez v. Eduardo Juarez.

24-695. Tanya Jewell v. Robert VanDuren.

24-760. Charlotte Dedmon v. Lawrence Nichols.