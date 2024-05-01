Democrats will back Johnson as speaker

WASHINGTON -- House Democrats will vote to save Republican Speaker Mike Johnson's job should some of his fellow Republican lawmakers seek to remove him from the position, Democratic leaders said Tuesday, likely assuring for now that Johnson will avoid being ousted from office like his predecessor, former Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

Johnson, R-La., has come under heavy criticism from some Republicans for moving forward with aid for Ukraine as part of a $95 billion emergency spending package that passed last month. It would take only a handful of Republicans to remove Johnson from the speakership if the Democratic caucus went along with the effort.

But Democratic leaders took that possibility off the table.

"At this moment, upon completion of our national security work, the time has come to turn the page on this chapter of Pro-Putin Republican obstruction," said a statement from the top three House Democrats, Reps. Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., Katherine Clark of Mass. and Pete Aguilar of Calif. "We will vote to table Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Motion to Vacate the Chair. If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed."

The announcement from Democrats ensures that Johnson will survive the most difficult stretch of his tenure so far, which saw him struggle through internal GOP divisions to pass government funding, the renewal of a key surveillance program and aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. To do so, Johnson was often forced to rely on votes from Democrats, creating an unusual governing coalition that has angered hard-right members who say their majority is being squandered.

Greene, R-Ga., filed a resolution with the House clerk in March -- called a motion to vacate -- that would remove Johnson from office if approved by the House. And while Greene did not force the resolution to be taken up immediately, she told reporters she was laying the groundwork for future consideration. She had two co-sponsors, Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.

Johnson was quick to distance himself from Democrats on the issue, saying he had no conversations with Jeffries or anyone else about saving his job.

"I was laser-focused on getting the supplemental done," Johnson said, referring to the aid package. "I've had colleagues from both parties come up to me on the floor, of course, and say we won't stand for this. ... I've not requested assistance from anyone. I'm not focused on that at all."

Many House Republicans are eager to move past the divisions that have tormented their ranks ever since taking the majority last January. At a closed-door session Tuesday morning, much of the discussion focused on how to create unity in the party heading into the November elections.

Still, Greene indicated she may still move forward with the effort to remove Johnson, tweeting on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she believes in recorded votes to put "Congress on record." She also called Johnson "officially the Democratic Speaker of the House" and questioned "what slimy deal" he made for Democratic support.

Greene announced a news conference on the issue for Wednesday. During votes Tuesday, she held an extensive conversation with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., who said afterward that he had stressed the work Republicans were trying to accomplish as she weighs her next move.

"In the end, it's her decision, but we had a conversation about it," Scalise said.

Information for this article was contributed by Stephen Groves and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press.

