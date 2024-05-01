Five Arkansans win prestigious Goldwater Scholarships

Five Arkansans -- four from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and one from Williams College in Williamstown, Mass. -- have been named 2024 Goldwater Scholars, the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation has announced.

The UA students are:

James "Ethan" Batey, a chemistry major from Fayetteville. Batey wants to get a Ph.D. in physical chemistry and continue in this field through a post-doctoral position, eventually becoming a professor and academic researcher of advanced spectroscopy and microscopy methods.

Joshua Mora Sanchez of Bentonville. He is an engineering student who plans to pursue a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering and conduct research on the electrification of aircraft. He wants to work in the space industry.

John "Sam" Sooter, also of Bentonville, who is studying physics and astronomy. Sooter intends to pursue a Ph.D. in physics with the aim of conducting research on collective behavior in biological systems.

Emilee Walden, of Harrison, who is studying life sciences, plans to obtain a Ph.D. in bioinformatics and genomics to conduct research on biological data using computational and mathematical tools. She also wants to teach and mentor at the university level.

The Williams College student is:

Samuel Bishop, a physics and astronomy major from Fayetteville. He plans to pursue a Ph.D. in atomic, molecular and optical physics. Bishop plans on a career to conduct experimental research in quantum engineering in an industry or national lab environment.

All the students are juniors except for Sooter, who is a sophomore.

Congress established the highly competitive scholarship in 1986 to honor the former United States senator from Arizona and was the 1964 Republican Party nominee for president. It is given to students who intend to pursue careers in the fields of science, mathematics and engineering.

Each student will receive a $7,500 scholarship from the foundation.