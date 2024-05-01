Gentry officer and his wife arrested in Greene County in connection with felony theft charges

GENTRY -- A Gentry school resource officer and his wife are facing felony charges in Greene County in connection with the theft of money from a friend, while the wife is also accused of forging a friend's check.

Matthew and Chasity Green of Gentry surrendered to the Greene County sheriff's office on April 21 after bench warrants were issued for them, according to Sheriff Brad Snyder.

Matthew Green, 32, was arrested in connection with theft of property while Chasity Green, 35, is facing charges of theft of property and forgery, all felonies.

The Greens were originally held in the Randolph County jail because Matthew Green is a former deputy and school resource officer in Greene County, Snyder said.

However, the online Randolph County jail roster no longer shows either one is in custody. Cash-only bonds were set at $25,000 for Matthew Green and at $25,000 and $50,000 for Chasity Green.

In early July, Chasity Green received a check for $25,000 as a loan from a friend and deposited it into a joint account she shared with her husband, according to a probable cause affidavit. The bank put a hold on the check until it cleared.

Around Aug. 11, Chasity Green texted the friend who loaned the money to ask for a second check since the first hadn't cleared, the affidavit states.

Chasity Green said her husband asked her to contact the friend for a second check so they could get the money in their account, the affidavit says.

The friend asked Chasity Green to meet her at the bank, and she would wire the money to the Greens' account, which she did, according to the affidavit.

Several days later, the friend said she noticed the first check had cleared the bank, the affidavit states. She believed the Greens had lied to her and now had $50,000 of her money, the affidavit says.

The friend gave the Greens several months to "make it right," but the matter was not resolved, according to the affidavit.

A second affidavit in Greene County states Chasity Greene was house-sitting at a friend's house in June when the homeowner was expecting an insurance packet in the mail with some blank checks for a trust account.

Chasity Green said the packet never arrived, so the homeowner contacted the insurance company, and the insurance company put a stop check order on the first checks and resent a packet with checks in numbered sequence after the first checks, according to the affidavit.

Around July 25, the friend received a stop check confirmation notice from her insurance company and obtained a photocopy of a check that had been written to Chasity Green and deposited into her husband's bank account, the affidavit states. The check number was one of the original 15 checks Green said never arrived in the mail, the affidavit says.

Matthew Green was hired by the Greene County sheriff's office in February 2020, Snyder said. He resigned in November to accept a school resource officer position with the Gentry Police Department.

The Gentry Police Department confirmed Tuesday that Green has been placed on administrative leave without pay.