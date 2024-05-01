Jeff Davis, director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said killing a male gray wolf suspected of attacking livestock in Grand County "would be irresponsible management."

Anthony Romanello, 86, of the Genovese crime family, was sentenced to two years in prison for extortion-related charges after he punched the owner of Lincoln Square Steak on May 11, 2017, in Manhattan to collect an $86,000 gambling debt owed by the restaurateur's relatives.

Aleksanteri Kivimaki, a 26-year-old Finnish hacker, was sentenced to six years and three months in prison for breaching patient records at Vastaamo psychotherapy center and seeking ransom from some clients over the sensitive data.

Erik Andrade, a former Milwaukee police officer accused of posting racially insensitive memes on Facebook related to the arrest of an NBA player, was properly terminated, as the state Supreme Court, with a 5-2 vote, decided that the police chief properly explained the evidence that supported firing Andrade and gave him a chance to respond.

Jared Owens, a Farmington, Mo., man on house arrest pending trial over the assault of police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, will be allowed to leave his home to go to work and attend church, U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said.

Gianfranco Fini, a former Italian foreign minister, said he was cleared of money laundering but convicted and sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for his role in the sale of an apartment in Monte Carlo inherited by his National Alliance party.

Alison Lundergan Grimes, a former Democratic secretary of state in Kentucky, was cleared of ethics charges as Franklin County Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd ruled that she legally accessed voter registration data while "acting in the scope of her public duties."

Melvin Canales Saldana, an MS-13 gang leader, was sentenced to life in prison for ordering random killings in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

George Santos, a former Republican U.S. representative of New York accused of campaign finance violations and unemployment fraud, said he's offering personalized videos using his drag queen persona, Kitara Ravache, "to make some money for charity."