Kansas City wins, completes best month since ’17

TORONTO -- Michael Massey hit a two-run home run, Cole Ragans struck out nine in a season-high 6 2/3 innings, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Ragans was "electric" in improving to 2-0 in three career starts against Toronto, Royals Manager Matt Quatraro said.

"He had the best stuff he's had all year," Quatraro said. "He was locating. Early in the game he got quick outs."

Bobby Witt Jr. reached base three times and drove in a run as the Royals improved to 17-11 in April and 18-13 overall. It's the most victories Kansas City has had in a month since going 17-9 in June 2017.

"We're in a good spot but nobody goes to the playoffs in April," Massey said. "We've got to keep going."

Ragans (2-2) allowed one run and four hits. The left-hander left because of cramping in his left calf after walking consecutive batters.

"We've got to get some fluids in him and get rid of that," Quatraro said. "It's the deepest he's gone, the most pitches he's thrown. It's just fatigue, probably."

John Schreiber came on and retired Cavan Biggio to end the inning.

Schreiber got four outs and right-hander James McArthur finished for his seventh save in eight chances.

Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios (4-2) allowed 2 runs and 5 hits in 7 innings but lost to Ragans for the second straight outing. Ragans got the win as the Royals won a rain-shortened game in Kansas City last Thursday.

Berrios leads the majors with 43 2/3 innings and has six quality starts in seven outings.

Massey struck out to end Monday's 6-5 loss, stranding the tying run at third base. On Tuesday, the second baseman homered on the second pitch he saw from Berrios in the second inning. It was Massey's first homer.

"There's probably going to be a lot more nights that I leave the tying run on third base than what I did tonight," Massey said. "You just try to compete, try to battle and stay with your process."

Toronto's Bo Bichette hit a two-out RBI single in the sixth but Witt made it 3-1 with an RBI double off Erik Swanson in the eighth. Genesis Cabrera replaced Swanson and gave up an RBI double to Vinnie Pasquantino.

ORIOLES 4, YANKEES 2 Dean Kremer pitched allowed two runs over seven innings, Adley Rutschman extended his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games and host Baltimore beat New York. Kremer (2-2) matched his longest outing this season, allowing four hits and striking out four.

TWINS 6, WHITE SOX 5 Max Kepler hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and Minnesota won ninth straight game, beating host Chicago.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 7, ROCKIES 6 (10) Dane Myers hit a game-winning single in the 10th inning as host Miami (7-24) overcame a five-run deficit and beat Colorado (7-22), making the Rockies the first team since 1900 to trail in each of its first 29 games. Miami bounced back from a 5-0 first-inning deficit by scoring five times in the ninth, then rallied from down 6-5 in the 10th and ended a seven-game losing streak.

METS 4, CUBS 2 DJ Stewart hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the sixth inning Tuesday night, lifting host New York over Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

RANGERS 7, NATIONALS 1 Jon Gray retired 22 of the last 23 batters he faced while limiting Washington to three singles over eight innings and host Texas ended Washington's four-game winning streak. Gray struck out three without a walk. The right-hander threw 72 of his 98 pitches for strikes before rookie Cole Winn pitched a perfect ninth.

RED SOX 4, GIANTS 0 Rookie Wilyer Abreu had a single, double and his first career triple, Cooper Criswell pitched five scoreless innings and host Boston beat San Francisco.