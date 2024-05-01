Lady Hornets roll to victory, clinch outright league crown

BRYANT -- The Bryant Lady Hornets claimed an outright 6A-Central Conference championship with an 11-1 victory over the North Little Rock Lady Charging Wildcats on Tuesday evening.

The Lady Hornets (24-2, 11-0) also honored five seniors, and they were able to send them out in style while needing just five innings to put the 10-run, mercy rule into effect.

North Little Rock (9-18, 6-6) did build some early momentum by getting on the board in the top of the first inning. After a couple of walks, Aubree Kimmons scored from third on an errant throw to first base.

However, the Lady Hornets immediately responded in the bottom of the first to take control of the game.

Three hits, four walks and a couple of stolen bases allowed Bryant to score five runs in the bottom of the first. Makenleigh Easterwood exemplified what Bryant was able to get down with its base running throughout the game. After drawing a leadoff walk, Easterwood then stole both second and third base before scoring on an infield error.

To cap off the inning, Payton Stueart ripped a double to deep left field that scored two runs to put Bryant up 5-1.

The rough start, however, was enough to entice Bryant Coach Lisa Dreher to make a change at pitcher. Aly White came in as a reliever in the top of the second, and in four innings, she allowed one hit while recording five strikeouts.

"When one is flat, we usually just switch, and the other comes in and picks it up," Dreher said. "One always steps up when the other is struggling. Our starter didn't have her best stuff, so I thought we'd give Aly a shot."

Infield errors plagued North Little Rock for the entirety of the game. That much was on display in the bottom of the second as Bryant scored four runs. Consecutive batters reached on errors, and that was followed by a two-run RBI double by Kallee Nichols.

The final two runs were scored in the bottom of the third inning. Keston Cimino collected an RBI double, and Leah Hicks followed with an RBI single to give the Lady Hornets a 10-run advantage.

North Little Rock Coach Kenny McMaham said he wasn't discouraged by the loss, adding he could see the Lady Charging Wildcats being able to surprise someone in the postseason.

"We're going to be the team that's going to sneak up on a good team," he said. "We're going to end up winning a game in this state tournament."

For Bryant, Dreher acknowledged her team's accomplishment of wrapping up a conference title before having to face second-place Conway on Friday.

"This means we're conference champs [Tuesday], and that was really big," she said. "Games that you're supposed to win are kind of hard to coach. The girls consistently go out and do what they're supposed to do. I know we have a huge target on us right now, and Conway will be gunning for us. We're going to have to bring it Friday night."