Shared conversations

The freedom to read, observe, absorb and/or accept, reject, or learn from the printed word every day is to be cherished. The fact that the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette provides these words by great writers makes me proud. I look for Robert Steinbuch and our right to know, Bradley Gitz of Lyon College, Steve Straessle and his love of Little Rock and humanity, Dana Kelley and his assessments and judgments of present political contortions, and Rex Nelson and his continual adoration of Arkansas and our shared hometown of Arkadelphia. There are so many more but, admittedly, these are my favorites.

It's a good thing to look forward to my state paper each morning. It provides windows and doors into shared conversations, questions, opinions and sometimes hearty debate.

GWEN FULLEN

Arkadelphia

Violence of Hamas

I watched a documentary, "Screams Before Silence," on YouTube. It was about the murder and sexual violence carried out by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. The accounts of what happened were very disturbing but constrained by the non-inclusion of hard-core graphics which should only be viewed by medical and legal personnel trained to deal with such. I also recently read Professor Robert Steinbuch's excellent op-ed about free-speech issues and myopic and radical views of some at the University of Arkansas King Fahd Middle East Center. Noted was that Professor Kahf had been critical of Steinbuch's commentary that the Christian and Jewish presence, influence, etc., in the Middle East were absent from the center's purview. We are in the year 2024 AD (after the death of Christ). Muhammad began preaching in the 6th century.

Noted also was that Kahf had a sign on her door, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

So I'm wondering who the joke is on. Palestinians were not free under Hamas in Gaza. The last election was in 2006. They were not free not to be human shields;. Hamas knew after heinous crimes and thousands of rockets fired at the civilian population that there would be retribution toward targets embedded in ordinary life. Currently the rulers of Saudi Arabia are close relatives of King Fahd. They are considering joining the Abraham Accords normalizing relations with Israel. There's a vision afoot for regional security and prosperity that includes the Palestinians, something the war footing of Hamas cannot produce. I suppose "from the river to the sea" presumes the Israelis will go quietly into the night when everyone abandons them. Now there are 30,000 to 40,000 dead and thousands wounded, more to come, unfortunately, but at least it's not several million on both sides.

Arkansans are blessed with a higher degree of common sense per capita than in many places, but it may not rub off on some academics.

CHARLES VERMONT

Bentonville

All comes back to him

There is a simple explanation why "The Lectern" was so expensive. Biden's inflation.

BARRY THOMAS

Fayetteville

Unacceptable actions

So you think that you are going to vote for Donald Trump because you support Republican policies. Do you not realize that Mr. Trump is not a typical Republican candidate?

He does not support any coherent policies because he is just not a coherent type of guy. Therefore, we would have to look at his actions and words to determine what values (if any) are central to his being. It appears that he values any policy which leads to his further enrichment.

If you support Trump, I will have to assume that you agree with the following ideas or actions: It is OK to encourage an insurrection in order to stay in power. It is acceptable for the president to use the office in order to make himself and family members wealthier. The men and women who fight for our country are fools and losers. It is OK for a man to grab a woman by the genitals without her permission. It is OK to ignore the opinions of scientists and to encourage oil and gas companies to take actions that harm our environment. It is OK to be indifferent to the needs and feelings of animals. It is OK to cheat on your spouse many times with impunity.

These are just a few of the actions or beliefs that you are willing to accept or encourage. They have nothing to do with the Republican platform, but they do shine a light on Mr. Trump's core beliefs which will guide his actions should he be elected. It is said that some people have positive feelings about this man's term in office. I remember mostly a lot of people getting sick and feeling very apprehensive because it was obvious that the man some had elected had no idea what he was doing.

CATHERINE LAMB

Little Rock