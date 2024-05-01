LRC sweeps doubleheader, leads conference by 2 games





Ryan Mullen stole home to score the go-ahead run and freshman Jaxon Franklin worked the final eight outs as the Little Rock Christian Warriors defeated the Maumelle Hornets 4-3 in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday at Warrior Field.

The Warriors (24-4, 13-1 5A-Central) won the first game 3-1 behind a strong pitching performance from Oklahoma signee Jackson Kircher, who had a no-hitter for 5 2/3 innings.

"I am really proud of the way we competed,'' Warriors Coach Brandon Eller said. "Some things went our way, some things didn't go our way. Proud of how they competed and found a way to win both games.

"I thought our pitching staff did a great job even when a couple innings things didn't go their way. Offensively we were able to grind out some at-bats. I am really proud of the way they compete and how they believe they are going to win every game."

Maumelle (15-11, 11-3) fell to second in the conference, a half-game ahead of Sylvan Hills. All three teams are assured of spots in next week's Class 5A tournament in Harrison.

Mullen, ran for Tate Collins, whose double to left-center field scored Kircher and tied the score at 3-3 in the fifth. Mullen stole third then scored with two out in the inning.





Maumelle's Blaze Ward, a junior who is committed to Missouri, came in after Collins' double tied the game. Aside from Mullen scoring, he shut down the Warriors by retiring the final nine batters.

The left-handed Franklin was almost equally effective, getting out of a bases-loaded mess in the fifth and getting a strikeout to end the game with the tying run on third. He retired seven of the nine batters he faced.

The Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Cole Davis' RBI single to center. But in the home second, the Hornets got three runs, Alan Timmons with an RBI single and Ward added a two-run single to left.

Three errors gave Little Rock Christian a run in the fourth before the go-ahead rally in the fifth.

In the first game it was a pitching duel between Kircher and Tag Andrews, who is committed to Arkansas.

Kircher allowed only 2 hits and 1 run over 6 innings and picked up the victory. He had a no-hitter through 5 2/3 innings. Brady Pennick pitched the seventh.

Andrews worked 5 2/3 innings and allowed just 3 hits and 3 runs.

The Warriors led 1-0 without a hit. Dominic Cicero's sacrifice fly scored the run.

In the fifth, Harrison Engskov's two-run single made it 3-0.

Maumelle scored in the sixth on a fielder's choice before Nick White broke up the no-hitter with a single to left.



