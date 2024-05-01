Marion, GCT fight for split

PARAGOULD -- Marion and Greene County Tech swapped haymakers throughout a doubleheader Tuesday night at Bruce Hunt Field, and the result was a split decision.

Marion rode a dominant start from junior right-hander Cohen Bumbaugh, who threw his third no-hitter in his past four starts, to a 2-0 victory in the first game.

Greene County Tech bounced back in the nightcap, scoring four times in the top of the fourth and holding Marion off in a 5-4 win.

The teams completed their 5A-East Conference schedules with identical 10-4 records, but Marion earned the No. 2 playoff seed for the Class 5A state tournament based on run differential. The Eagles will be the No. 3 playoff seed.

"Anytime we come up to Greene County Tech, we expect a war," Marion Coach Pete Prater said. "They're always good, they play hard and smart. You can't take anything for granted. I'm glad we were able to get a win, and come back and show a little fight in the second game. Good response by our guys."

Bumbaugh was brilliant again on the mound in the opener, striking out eight Eagles en route to his third no-hitter in league play, in addition to a pair of one-hitters. Bumbaugh finished 6-1 against 5A-East competition, with the one loss a 1-0 defeat to Valley View in which he surrendered one hit.

Marion (20-8, 10-4) did just enough offensively, scratching out single runs in the second and fifth innings.

The Patriots' second-inning rally started when freshman Max Molloy hit a one-out double, stole third and scored the game's first run on Carson Catt's groundout.

With two outs in the fifth, sophomore Solomon Flores laced a triple and scored on Matthew Kearney's single.

Bumbaugh issued single walks in the bottom of the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings, but wiggled out of trouble to preserve the shutout.

"[Bumbaugh] really gave us a chance in the first one," Prater said. "Took the bats a little while to come around, and we came up with some timely hits. I didn't always love the approach, but we did enough good things to beat a quality team at their place."

In the second game, Greene County Tech (18-8, 10-4) blew open a 1-1 game with a four-run fourth inning.

The rally began when six of the first seven batters reached in the fourth inning, starting when Tucker Beasley and Brodie Ryan led off with singles, followed by a Jude Stewart walk.

With one out, Isaac Howard drove in the go-ahead run when he drew a walk. Jack Williams delivered another run when he was hit by a pitch and the Eagles led 3-1.

Another run scored when Cannon Driskill reached on an error, and the GCT rally crested when Cason Scott drove in a run with a groundout.

Marion struck back with a run in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth to move within a run, but Tech's Kannon Ring notched the save by retiring the last three Patriots in order.

GCT left-hander Asher Griffin earned the win by tossing four innings and allowing a single run.