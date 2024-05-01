Maxey forces OT, keeps Sixers alive

NEW YORK -- Tyrese Maxey saved Philadelphia from elimination with seven points in the final 25 seconds of regulation, finished with 46 and led the 76ers to a 112-106 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night in Game 5 of their first-round series.

The Sixers trailed by six points with 28 seconds left in regulation before Maxey pulled out a comeback that evoked memories of Reggie Miller's eight points in nine seconds for Indiana at Madison Square Garden in 1995.

Asked to describe the performance, Maxey settled on "mandatory."

"Like, we had to," he said.

The All-Star guard converted a four-point play with 25 seconds remaining to cut it to two, and after Josh Hart's free throw, pulled up from 35 feet to tie it at 97 with 8.1 seconds left in front of a stunned crowd that was set to celebrate the Knicks' second straight trip to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Joel Embiid finished with 19 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for the Sixers, who will host Game 6 on Thursday night.

Jalen Brunson scored 40 points for the Knicks, who were thinking about a possible Game 1 of the second round at MSG on Saturday night. Instead, it could be Game 7 of this series, which seemed all but over.

"It was a tough way to lose because you get up six, eight and then we had a couple turnovers and we've got to just be better," Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau said. "Play tougher with the lead, use good judgement. Fourth quarter is different, understand the difference. So we can do better and we will."

It was the second desperate rally to avoid what seemed like certain defeat in what has been a razor-tight series between Atlantic Division rivals. The Knicks won Game 2 after trailing by five points with under 30 seconds remaining.

Embiid, who has been ailing and missed shootaround with a headache, didn't score like usual after coming into the game with an NBA-leading 35 points per game in the playoffs. But Maxey picked up the load, making seven three-pointers while adding nine assists.

"I think that considering that our No. 1 option was struggling, for him to say, 'All right, I got to put this team on my back and go,' I just kept encouraging him, like, to take his chances, take his shots, make plays," Sixers Coach Nick Nurse said. "And he certainly did it and got in a rhythm and made a whole bunch of them."

Maxey's last three-pointer got the 76ers on the board in overtime after Brunson scored the first five points. That triggered a 9-0 run that Embiid capped with a three-point play with 1:40 remaining for a 106-102 lead, and after Brunson's three tied it at 106, Kelly Oubre Jr. made the tiebreaking basket with 1:02 to go and Tobias Harris followed with two free throws.

Harris had 19 points and Oubre scored 14.

Hart had 18 points and OG Anunoby 17 for the Knicks, who won Game 4 at Philadelphia and didn't appear like they were heading back there. But the Sixers' rally to win by six meant they have outscored the Knicks by two total points in the series.

Embiid was the target of the loud and long boos before the game even started, Knicks fans angry after his flagrant foul on Robinson in Game 3 in Philadelphia. They had plenty of chances to jeer him after Embiid also had nine turnovers in a sloppy performance.

But thanks to Maxey, Embiid might be playing in front of that MSG crowd one more time.

Embiid shuffled slowly through the locker room a little more than an hour before the game, resting his head in his hand while he briefly sat before going to warm up. He may have lacked energy, but the 23-year-old Maxey seems to have a limitless amount.

CAVALIERS 104, MAGIC 103

CLEVELAND -- Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, Evan Mobley blocked Franz Wagner's layup in the final seconds and the Cleveland Cavaliers survived a scare from Orlando, holding off Paolo Banchero and the Magic in Game 5 on Tuesday night to take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

The Cavaliers, who were embarrassed by the Magic while dropping two games in Orlando last week, regrouped at the roaring Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

It took everything they had.

After Mitchell missed a jumper with 15.7 seconds left, Wagner drove the left side from a potential game-tying layup but was denied at the rim with 6 seconds left by Mobley, who smacked the ball off the backboard.

Mitchell was fouled and made two free throws with 3.2 seconds remaining to make 104-100. There wasn't enough time for the Magic, who got a three-pointer in the final second from Banchero, giving him 39 points.

Playing in just his fifth postseason game, the 21-year-old Banchero looked like a savvy veteran. He scored 16 points in the fourth and finished 14 of 24 from the field (4 of 7 on threes) and added eight rebounds.

Missing starting center Jarrett Allen with a bruised rib, Cleveland got a big lift from Max Strus, who scored 16 in his best game in the back-and-forth series. Mobley added 14 points and 13 rebounds and reserve Marcus Morris Sr. gave Cleveland toughness and 12 points.

The Cavs, who spent the season trying put last year's first-round flameout against New York behind them, can advance with a win in Game 6 on Friday in Orlando.

The Magic need a win to salvage their breakthrough season and force a Game 7 in Cleveland on Sunday. Orlando went 29-12 in the regular season at home and are coming off decisive wins at Kia Center.

Mitchell, who has been slowed by a left knee injury, scored 14 in the fourth -- going 9 of 10 at the line.

Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey (0) shoots over New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson (23) during the overtime period of Game 5 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. The 76ers won 112-106 in overtime. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey (0) looks to pass as New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson (23) defends during the first half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson (11) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris (12) during the second half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson, left, defends Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, during the first half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



New York Knicks' Josh Hart (3) gestures after making a three-point shot during the second half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) reacts during the first half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) shoots over New York Knicks' Miles McBride (2), Mitchell Robinson (23) and OG Anunoby (8) during the second half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. The 76ers won 112-106 in overtime. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

