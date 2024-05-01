Britney Spears and her father, Jamie Spears, will avoid a trial with a settlement of the lingering concerns in the court conservatorship that controlled her life and financial decisions for nearly 14 years. A hearing on those concerns -- including a request from Jamie Spears for a broad ruling dismissing them -- was scheduled for Monday but was pulled from the court calendar after the settlement was approved by a judge Friday. Britney Spears was taken out of the conservatorship in November 2021. But several elements remained and dragged on in court, including final payments to the attorneys who helped operate the conservatorship. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. In a series of filings last week, one stated that Jamie Spears had been "fully and finally discharged as Former Conservator of the Estate." "As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter," Britney Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart said in a statement. The trial had been slated to begin next month. Jamie Spears' attorney, Alex Weingarten, said the settlement was confidential at the insistence of her lawyer. "Jamie has nothing to hide and would be happy to disclose everything about every aspect of the conservatorship so that the public knows the actual truth," Weingarten said Monday in a statement to The Associated Press.

Blue Ivy Carter will be joining her mother, Beyoncé, in the musical film "Mufasa: The Lion King," which is expected in theaters in December. The movie -- a prequel to "The Lion King," the 2019 remake starring Beyoncé as the voice of Nala -- will be directed by Barry Jenkins, who won a best adapted screenplay Oscar for "Moonlight." Blue Ivy, 12, will make her feature film debut by voicing Kiara, the daughter of Nala and Simba. "A buddy of mine, Matthew Cherry, made the short film called 'Hair Love' that Blue Ivy did the audiobook of," Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly in an article published Monday. "Starting this project and just having that in the ether, I was like ... Would Beyoncé want to act opposite her daughter?'" he said. "But once we put the question to them, they both responded with enthusiasm." Representatives for Beyoncé did not immediately respond to a request for comment.