



CDAC meeting set for Thursday

The Hot Springs Community Development Advisory Committee will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 133 Convention Blvd.

The main agenda items include project updates and CDBG program updates. To add any special events to the announcements at the meeting, contact CDBG Administrator Loren Morphew by email at Lmorphew@wcapdd.org.

Compost facility out of material

Due to heavy demand and slow production, the Hot Springs Compost Facility is temporarily out of compost for the next few weeks. The staff will replenish the compost material as soon as possible, the city said.

The facility also offers a leaf mulch material, a seasoned ground green waste, which is similar to compost but doesn't contain wastewater biosolids. This material is recommended for gardening.

The waived fee for assisted-loading for wood materials continues until the end of August.

For more information or to check on material surplus, call the Compost Facility at 501-262-3572.

Cement work closing part of Church today

Church Street, between Malvern Avenue and Broadway Terrace, will be closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. today for cement work being done to the outer walls of a building.



