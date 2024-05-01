No. 11 Razorbacks find ‘a different way’ to win

CONWAY -- The University of Arkansas softball team played far from a perfect game Tuesday night.

But thanks to strong performance from pitcher Robyn Herron and offensive adjustments, the No. 11 Razorbacks defeated the University of Central Arkansas 8-0 in six innings at newly-named Natalie Shock Stadium in front of an announced crowd of 2,155.

UCA took both meetings between the teams last season, including a 4-0 victory in Conway, so Arkansas came into Tuesday looking for its first win over the the Bears since 2022.

"This game means a ton to us," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said. "To get the chance to play it, and come down here and take part with UCA in growing the game in the state of Arkansas, it's just huge. It's really special."

Arkansas (35-13) got under three balls in the first inning as it adjusted to Julia Petty, the starting pitcher for UCA (23-25).

In the second inning, the Razorbacks sat back as Petty looked to paint the corners of the strike zone. Instead, called strikes evaded her as Arkansas totaled 4 runs on 3 walks, 2 singles and a hit batter.

Petty's struggles Tuesday came in stark contrast to her past five outings, where she allowed one run in 26 1/3 innings.

"She's been dynamite," UCA Coach Jenny Parsons said. "I think, sometimes, she gets really tentative when we play bigger, powerful teams. She likes to nibble, and she doesn't understand why they're not chasing. This is just their DNA; they're not going to chase a lot of pitches."

In the fourth inning, Arkansas led off the inning with back-to-back singles from the top of its lineup, center fielder Regan Johnson and right fielder Nia Carter. Cylie Halvorson followed with a single to score Johnson, and Petty walked Kennedy Miller with the bases loaded to give Arkansas a 6-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, Miller hit a two-run home run to left-center field to make it 8-0.

Despite netting just one extra-base hit, Arkansas' offense took its time and let Petty make the mistakes, totaling seven walks.

"I think Reagan Johnson at the top and Nia Carter in the two-hole were just huge in table setting," Deifel said. "I think they made the best adjustments with how they attacked. When [the offense] is not firing necessarily, and you're just finding ways to get runners on and finding ways to get them in, that's the name of the game. And so it's really big that we found a different way to win tonight."

Meanwhile, Herron was sprinting through innings as the Bears surprised Deifel and the Razorbacks with an exceedingly aggressive approach at the plate.

The sophomore left-hander allowed 2 hits and 2 walks in 6 innings, striking out 9 Prior to the sixth inning, UCA had just two baserunners.

"I thought she was excellent tonight," Deifel said. "She trusted her spin really well. She's a good matchup for them. We needed every pitch she threw. Her defense was great behind her."

The loss ended UCA's six-game winning streak. The Bears had outscored their opponents 42-6 over that stretch, but they could not carry it over into Tuesday's matchup.

"We chased too many pitches that weren't in the strike zone," Parsons said. "And we talked about that in the third or fourth inning, 'You got to stop swinging the balls at the chest. They're not strikes.' "