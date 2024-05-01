Northwest Arkansas Community College hires director for trail technician program

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College hired Lori Greminger as the first director of the school's trail technician program, according to a news release from the college Tuesday.

The trail technician program begins this fall, according to the school's website.

Greminger, who got her start working and teaching at the International Mountain Bicycling Association, most recently managed the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve for the Peel Compton Foundation in Bentonville, according to the news release.

Greminger, 36, is from Springfield, Mo., according to the college.

The college's trail technician program builds on the school's bicycle assembly and repair technician program, which started in 2021, according to the release. The trail program will offer certificates for technicians and in the areas of management, construction and community development, according to the school.

The program will provide students with the skills and knowledge needed to design, build and maintain trails, the release states.

"She believes in the program and is eager to give 100% to the Trails Trade School's role in the outdoor recreation economic development happening in our region," Megan Bolinder, executive director of the International Trades School for Trail Innovation, said in the release. "I could not be happier that a woman is leading this program, and I look forward to watching her grow her leadership and the program's capacity."

The International Trades School for Trail Innovation is part of the college and is funded by a private grant from the Walton Family Foundation, according to the college.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is partnering with area outdoor organizations to provide trail technician students with experience and job placement opportunities, according to the release.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year school in the state. In January, the college reported 7,709 students were enrolled for academic credit this spring semester, an increase of 3.9% from last spring.