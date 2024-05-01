BASEBALL

Trout tears meniscus

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout will have surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, sidelining the three-time American League MVP indefinitely. The Angels believe Trout will be able to return this season, General Manager Perry Minasian said while announcing the injury Tuesday. Trout is batting .220 with a major league-leading 10 homers, 14 RBI and 6 stolen bases, but he will be sidelined by a major injury for the fourth consecutive season. Trout had an MRI after playing in the Angels' 6-5 victory over Philadelphia on Monday. Trout's latest injury is another major blow to the Angels, who lost Shohei Ohtani to free agency in the offseason.

Video draws Aggies' ire

Videos showing Georgia's Christian Mracna's activity in the bullpen and during a dominant performance in a game at top-ranked Texas A&M has led Aggies Coach Jim Schlossnagle to tell The Associated Press he suspects the pitcher was putting a foreign substance on the ball. Schlossnagle also said he wishes he would have caught it. Mracna pitched the last two innings of a 5-4 win on Saturday. He struck out six in a row to end the game. Pitchers found to have a foreign substance are ejected. Georgia and the SEC declined to comment.

Scherzer misses rehab start

Max Scherzer has been scratched from his second scheduled rehab start because of thumb soreness. Scherzer is rehabbing from surgery in mid-December to repair a herniated disk in his lower back and says that isn't giving him any issues. The thumb soreness is similar to what the three-time Cy Young Award winner experienced last year before missing the end of the regular season and start of the playoffs for the World Series champion Texas Rangers. The 39-year-old Scherzer had been scheduled to start for Class AA Frisco at Corpus Christi on Tuesday night. He threw 52 pitches for Class AAA Round Rock last week.

BASKETBALL

Porzingis ruled out

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out of the team's potential series-clinching matchup against the Miami Heat with a strained right calf. Porzingis played only 14 minutes in Boston's 102-88 Game 4 win at Miami, leaving in the second quarter and finishing with seven points and three rebounds. Veteran Al Horford will likely replace Porzingis in the starting lineup for Wednesday's Game 5, with support off the bench from Luke Kornet. The Celtics lead the Heat 3-1.

Surgery for T-wolves coach

The Minnesota Timberwolves will enter their second-round playoff series against defending champion Denver with an unsettled bench because Coach Chris Finch will be recovering from knee surgery. Finch was hurt in a sideline collision with Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley. He will have his ruptured right patellar tendon repaired Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the plan. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet made the details public. Game 1 is Saturday in Denver. The Timberwolves swept Phoenix in the first round.

Leonard to sit again

Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 5 of the Los Angeles Clippers' tight first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night due to right knee inflammation. Leonard was ruled out by Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue on Tuesday. The six-time All-Star will sit out for the third time in the series' five games. Leonard missed Game 1 and Game 4 of the series after missing the final eight games of the regular season with right knee pain. Leonard returned to play in the second and third games of the series, but managed just 24 points in the two games while failing to make a three-pointer.

Heat lose another starter

The Miami Heat will be without yet another starter when they face an elimination game in Boston on Wednesday night. Rookie forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. did not travel with the team on Tuesday to Boston for a Game 5 against the Celtics, ruled out with a strained right hip flexor. Jaquez joins Jimmy Butler (knee) and Terry Rozier (neck) on the list of Miami starters sidelined by injuries. The Heat have also been without guard Josh Richardson for months following shoulder surgery.

Stevens named top executive

Brad Stevens has been announced as the NBA's executive of the year. It's the first such award for Stevens, who is in his third season as president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics after serving as their coach for eight seasons. The Celtics were an NBA-best 64-18 in the regular season. The voting panel for the award consisted of team basketball executives from around the NBA. Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti and Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly finished in second and third place on Tuesday.

FOOTBALL

Jags release Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released veteran receiver Zay Jones. They dumped him Tuesday five days after drafting Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU with the 23rd overall pick and a day after agreeing to bring five-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry in for rookie minicamp. Jones was scheduled to count nearly $10.8 million against the salary cap in 2024. That's a significant payout for someone expected to be the team's fourth receiver at best. Jacksonville will eat $6.6 million in dead money to save $4.2 million this season. They could use the cap savings to sign Landry, who is looking to get back into the league after sitting out 2023.

HORSE RACING

Derby sees first scratch

Encino won't run in the Kentucky Derby this weekend. Trainer Brad Cox says the colt didn't look right after morning training and was vanned to an equine hospital. X-rays were negative but a soft tissue strain in his right front leg was diagnosed. Encino was a 20-1 shot on the morning-line for the 150th edition of the race on Saturday. Encino dropping out leaves Cox with early 8-1 third-choice Catching Freedom and Just a Touch. Epic Ride now joins the 20-horse field. The colt trained by John Ennis is listed as 50-1 on the morning line. Adam Beschizza will make his Derby debut in the saddle.