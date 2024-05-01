



100 years ago

May 1, 1924

Pauline Williams and Louise Taylor, inmates of the State Farm for Women, indicted by a Pulaski County Grand Jury on a charge of arson in connection with the burning of buildings on the farm at Jacksonville on the night of April 15, were acquitted by a jury yesterday in First Division Circuit Court, following a trial which consumed more than seven hours. Prosecuting Attorney W. H. Donham, assisted by Felix G. Lindsey, state fire marshal, tried to prove that the girls set fire to the building while confined in the "thinking room" at the institution, where they had been placed following a riot of prisoners on the Sunday before the fire. ... The defense brought out in its testimony that the wood stove used in the room above the "thinking room" had been in bad order and two times during the day of the fire the stovepipe had fallen.

50 years ago

May 1, 1974

Three women escapees from solitary confinement in a Kentucky prison were charged Tuesday with eight felonies each at a hearing at DeValls Bluff before Circuit Judge William M. Lee. The charges included a capital felony in the slaying Monday night of Hazen policeman Morris Greenwalt, 51. ... The charges stemmed from the robbery Monday night of a Brinkley grocery and subsequent two-hour chase during which Greenwalt was killed and three persons were abducted from a house in the Brown Grove community, about 13 miles north of Hazen. The chase ended on the football field at the Hazen High School about 8 p.m., when the women released their hostages unharmed and surrendered to authorities.

25 years ago

May 1, 1999

Bernard Madison resigned as a dean at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, because he was told to either resign or be forced from the job, he and his wife said Friday. He was put in that dilemma by UA Chancellor John White to retaliate against the wife, state Rep. Sue Madison, because she did not toe the university's line in her role as a legislator, she said. Sue Madison was the first to allege that her husband was forced to quit, but he later Friday confirmed her account that White told him to quit or face removal. White said still later Friday that they were inaccurate.

10 years ago

May 1, 2014

The tornado that struck central Arkansas on Sunday, killing 15 people and splintering homes, ripped through Vilonia and Mayflower as an EF4 with winds of nearly 200 mph, National Weather Service officials said Wednesday. Survey teams over three days inspected damage left by Sunday's storm and confirmed that five twisters hit the state. The strongest was the tornado that formed 5.4 miles west of Ferndale in western Pulaski County at 7:06 p.m. Sunday, where three were killed. It continued on through Faulkner and White counties before ending 41.3 miles away an hour later. Eleven died in Mayflower and Vilonia in Faulkner County, and one person died in El Paso in White County.



