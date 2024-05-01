Pine Bluff police release annual report for 2023

On Monday, the Pine Bluff Police Department provided its yearly review to the public in the form of a 40-page digital report. Department duties, interdepartmental collaborations and data analysis techniques are just a few examples of the highlighted subject areas.

"On behalf of all of us here at the Pine Bluff Police Department it is with pleasure to share our first annual report," said Pine Bluff Chief Of Police Denise Richardson.

As reported by Richardson, the Pine Bluff Police Department (PBPD) has achieved a 10.9% decrease in overall crime rates. The report highlights how the department effectively manages an area of 44.18 square miles, serving a population of 41,253 residents. To ensure comprehensive coverage, the department has divided the city into six zones, with officers strategically assigned to each zone.

Homicides experienced a substantial surge, showing a 40% increase, in contrast to property crime, which witnessed a decline of 11.7%. The number of homicides reported was 28, which is about 11 times the national average for homicides.

In 2023, a staff of 80 sworn officers and 23 non-sworn staff employees managed the city's 38,440 calls for service. Additionally, the report highlights community policing efforts and acknowledges several outstanding officers who received awards for their exceptional performance.

Central Moloney made a significant donation of $150,000 to the PBPD, demonstrating their commitment to the community.

Additionally, Sgt. Corey Wilfong was honored by the State of Arkansas as both the Jefferson County and Central Region Officer Of The Year, recognizing his outstanding contributions to law enforcement.

In an effort to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement, the PBPD has implemented several programs and events focused on youth investment. Notable events include Shop with a Cop, Bowl With Blue, the Halloween Festival, the Pine Bluff Easter Egg Hunt, National Night Out, and the Back To School giveaway. These events are designed to foster positive relationships and create a sense of trust between youth and law enforcement officers.

The report contains a detailed comparison of 2023 and 2022 performance metrics. It includes a decrease of about 250 incidents in both violent and property crimes.

The report also discusses professional standards and complaints related to the PBPD. During 2023, there were 46 complaints and investigations, including 14 citizen complaints and 32 internal PBPD investigations. Additionally, there were 67 Freedom of Information Act requests, 12 vehicle pursuits and 21 uses of force.

There was a total of 41 internal training classes provided in 2023.

The book features a special highlight on Detective Kevin D. Collin's end-of-watch bio and the establishment of the Kevin Collins Center on October 5, 2023. Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington led the dedication ceremony, transforming the former three-story Jefferson County Library into a multi-purpose facility. The renovated space now houses city council offices, a remodeled old theater that serves as the venue for council meetings, the Group Violence Intervention Program (GVI) and the PBPD Training Division.

The Special Operations Team of the PBPD has gained widespread recognition for its operations. From small-scale activities to joint collaborations, the PBPD showcases its initiatives, often accompanied by its signature tagline: "We outside."

The report also focuses on other key areas, such as processed crime scenes, the PBPD's Vin Division and its coordinated efforts with the FBI and the Tri-County Drug Task Force.

Fleet management is another important aspect covered in the report, with a detailed account of the 136 vehicles in the PBPD fleet.

"The safety of our community is the priority of our city council, and we continue to fully support our men and women in blue," said Washington. "The officers, staff and leadership of the Pine Bluff Police Department are such a fundamental part of Pine Bluff's success story."

The 2023 PBPD Annual Report can be read at https://www.flipsnack.com/5BF9C5AA9F7/2023-annual-report-xt30hnhbdc/full-view.html.