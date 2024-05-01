Three arrested in connection with charges in Northwest Arkansas

Fayetteville

Antonio Guyton, 44, homeless of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with financial identity fraud. Guyton was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $3,500 bond.

Rogers

David Soto, 28, of 303 W. Beech St. in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape, sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child. Soto was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Christopher Nashion, 29, of 2958 N. Gregg St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with second-degree battery. Nashion was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.