Travelers win, run streak to five games

The Arkansas Travelers extended their winning streak to five games as they scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 3-3 tie on the way to a 5-3 victory over San Antonio in the opening game of the six-game series Tuesday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

"It's all about preparation. Preparation is key to give those guys the best chance to find success within the game," Jose Umbria, the Travs' bench coach, said following the game. "The offense has been doing a great job, especially with runners in scoring position."

Arkansas scored a run in the bottom of the second inning as Jared Olivia grounded into a double play with no outs and the bases loaded that allowed Hogan Windish to score from third base.

The Travelers extended the lead to 3-0 in the fifth inning when Alberto Rodriguez hit a two-RBI single that scored Harry Ford and Spencer Packard. San Antonio broke through in the top of the sixth as Ripken Reyes scored on a sacrifice fly by Cole Cummings to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Reid VanScoter started for Arkansas and provided a strong pitching performance. In 6 innings, he allowed 1 earned run and struck out 4 in the no-decision.

"[VanScoter] was really nice today," Umbria said. "He's really dominated. He's working ahead with the hitters and putting them away when needed. He did a tremendous job for us today. The bullpen has also handled the last couple of nights very well."

The Missions tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the eighth when Nathan Martorella smacked a double to the right field corner that scored Reyes and Jakob Marsee. Arkansas reliever Luis Curvelo gave up the double to Martorella, but fellow reliever Peyton Alford was charged with the earned runs as he was responsible for the two runners on base.

The Travelers responded in the bottom of the eighth as they were able to manufacture two runs. Tyler Locklear was hit by a pitch to open the inning and eventually would steal second base.

After Rodriguez struck out for the first out of the inning, Windish hit a ground-rule double to right field that scored Locklear and put Arkansas up 4-3. One batter later, Ben Ramirez hit a sharp single to center field that scored Windish and gave the Travelers a 5-3 advantage.

Travis Kuhn came on in the top of the ninth and closed out the Missions to pick up the save. After walking the first batter of the inning, Kuhn retired the next three, including a strikeout of Reyes looking to end the game.

"When [San Antonio] tied the game, it doesn't matter, we keep pushing and pushing," Umbria said. "We're always putting pressure on the other team. Taking good at-bats and getting big hits when we need them. That's what we are trying to do and we're really having a great time."