Two Lafayette County, Arkansas, tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service

Today at 3:44 a.m.

by Texarkana Gazette

(Stock image)
(Stock image)

TEXARKANA -- The National Weather Service has confirmed two F1 tornadoes touched down Sunday in Lafayette County.

The first tornado hit at 7:37 p.m. on County Road 7 in the southwest part of the county and had estimated peak winds of 110 mph, according to a storm summary report from the weather service. Its path was 0.8 miles long with a width of 275 yards.

The second tornado hit at 7:43 p.m., between Hood Road and Arkansas 160 in the southeast part of the county. Peak winds were 90 mph. Its path length was 1.36 miles with a width of 150 yards.

No injuries were reported from either tornado, according to the report.

A weather service survey crew confirmed a total of six tornadoes following severe storms that moved through the Four States region on Sunday.

The storms also downed numerous trees in Miller County and caused power outages.

Upcoming Events