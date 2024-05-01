Two Lafayette County, Arkansas, tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service

TEXARKANA -- The National Weather Service has confirmed two F1 tornadoes touched down Sunday in Lafayette County.

The first tornado hit at 7:37 p.m. on County Road 7 in the southwest part of the county and had estimated peak winds of 110 mph, according to a storm summary report from the weather service. Its path was 0.8 miles long with a width of 275 yards.

The second tornado hit at 7:43 p.m., between Hood Road and Arkansas 160 in the southeast part of the county. Peak winds were 90 mph. Its path length was 1.36 miles with a width of 150 yards.

No injuries were reported from either tornado, according to the report.

A weather service survey crew confirmed a total of six tornadoes following severe storms that moved through the Four States region on Sunday.

The storms also downed numerous trees in Miller County and caused power outages.