UNDER THE RADAR: Little Rock Parkview’s Jermaine Penny

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's prospect is Little Rock Parkview’s Jermaine Penny.

Class: 2025

Position: Defensive Back/Athlete

Size: 5-10, 162 pounds

Stats: As a junior, Penny had 34 tackles, 18 pass breakups, 1 recovered fumble and 2 interceptions, including a 55-yard return for a touchdown. On offense he had 3 touchdowns in 5 receptions, and he returned 2 kickoffs for touchdowns.

Notable: Penny set a school record with a time of 4.34 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Offers: Central Arkansas, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Southeast Missouri State

Little Rock Parkview coach Brad Bolding on Penny:

“Very explosive and fast player. Great instinct for the ball and he poses a threat anytime the ball is in his hands whether on special teams, slot receiver or intercepting a ball on defense.”