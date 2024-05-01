University of Arkansas at Fort Smith hires dean for its college of arts and sciences

Toni Alexander, a professor and chairperson in the Department of History and Anthropology at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, will become the next dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

In an announcement about the hiring, UAFS officials cited Alexander's commitment to the success of students; communication and transparency with faculty and staff; and building relationships through alumni, development work and community engagement across a region. She is also a first-generation college graduate.

UAFS Provost Shadow Robinson called her "an exceptionally well-suited candidate."

"Dr. Alexander stood out among the candidates for her academic credentials and deep commitment to faculty and student success," said Robinson in a statement from his 5,506-student university. "Her collaborative approach will serve our community well."

Alexander worked at Auburn University for nine years and at Kansas State University for two years. She has a Ph.D. in 2004 and a master of arts in 1997, both from Louisiana State University, and a bachelor of arts in 1994 from California State University-Stanislaus. She was a commuter student at California State.

As a professor, she has specialized as a cultural geographer with an interest in migrants and minority groups. She studied Chinese people in a California Gold Rush community in the nineteenth century and domestic Oklahoma migrants who arrived in California during the Great Depression.

More recently, she has studied the growing Hispanic population in the South and issues of disability on university campuses.

She is also interested in international travel.

"I had never been out of the country (and only been on a plane twice before) when I left the country for a year to live abroad in Finland right after I completed my first year of undergraduate study," she wrote in her biography page on the Southeast Missouri State website. "It was a scary prospect at first, but definitely changed my life for the better.

"A few years ago, I was able to travel to Taiwan as a faculty member on a short-term study abroad course and since then Dr. Shu-Shuan Wang-McGrath and I have taken students to northern China to travel along the Silk Road."

In a statement through UA-Fort Smith, Alexander said that returning to a college of arts and sciences "feels like returning to my academic roots after many years away. Not only does this opportunity allow me that chance to support, collaborate with, and learn from students, faculty, and staff across the heart of the institution, but also contribute to the larger region."

Alexander, now 52, grew up in the Central Valley in California, about 70 miles east of San Francisco, in a largely agricultural area. She will earn $160,000 per year and starts July 8. Alexander replaces Paul Hankins, who is retiring.