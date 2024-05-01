You ol’ cuss

For the second week in a row, this is not the column I intended to write. I'll eventually get back to what I started on logical fallacies (whataboutism, ad hominem attacks, etc.), but a few weeks spent taking care of very sweet cats has dampened that fire. So ... sorry if you were expecting something to get het up about, but it's a word-nerdy day today.

Frequent correspondent and fellow word nerd Howard Hughes often emails me new words he's learned (one of my favorites is "Sciamachy--A fight against imaginary enemies," which entirely too many people seem to be engaged in now; I may come back to that in a future column) or links to articles about words, the most recent a blog post on curse words ... or as we say here, "cuss words."

I've talked about cuss words before, though some I can't use here because this is a family newspaper. About the worst word I used until I went to college was "heck" or "crap," influenced as I was by a poster that hung for a time in our church foyer depicting a tape recorder (kids, that's one of those things that preceded CDs and MP3s) and a message along the lines of "God is always listening."

God would have been very bored listening to me. My brothers, on the other hand ...

Since I didn't really cuss, I found other ways to express my displeasure, sometimes borrowing from my grandpa's toolbox of words (he didn't cuss much either, which was funny considering he was a former sailor; it was my grandma who could swear like a sailor). "Son of a biscuit-eater" was perhaps the most used, though it initially confused me as a kid. I mean, biscuits are delicious (especially with jam and butter ... or cream gravy), so what could be bad about being the son of someone who ate biscuits?

The post Howard forwarded to me on Words Trivia notes: "Curse words ... hold a significant power dynamic. They can be used to assert dominance, express frustration, or challenge authority. In some cases, curse words have been used as a form of resistance against oppressive regimes or as a way to express dissent. The power behind these words lies not only in their explicit nature but also in the emotions they can evoke and the impact they can have on others."

As times change, certain words lose the impact they once had as they become more accepted. Many of the insults and cuss words in William Shakespeare's plays were quite scandalous in his time, but no one bats an eye anymore. Words like "pregnant" (not a cuss word at all!) were considered taboo and too graphic to use in polite company in the U.S. until the 1960s. When "I Love Lucy" incorporated Lucille Ball's real-life pregnancy in the storyline of the show in 1952, CBS wouldn't allow the use of the word "pregnant," which was considered vulgar, though the title of the episode, "Lucy is Enceinte," used the French word for pregnant.

Daniel S. Levy wrote of the episode in 2021 in Time magazine: "The Code of Practices for Television Broadcasters prohibited anything sexually suggestive on the air, and that included even the discussion of pregnancy, since it implied that a couple, even a married one, had engaged in baby making. When told that his wife's swollen belly could affect the program's future, an incredulous Desi demanded, 'What is so wrong if she has a baby in the show as Lucy Ricardo?' Executives suggested that Lucy could hide the pregnancy by sitting behind chairs or tables. 'Not Lucy,' he responded. Still, most of the people who worked on the show feared the program would be canceled.

"Eager to find a solution, Desi and writer Jess Oppenheimer discussed Lucy's pregnancy with CBS and sponsor Philip Morris. With their approval, the producers decided to do something that had never been done before: incorporate the pregnancy into the script. Since the word 'pregnancy' itself was not allowed on TV, they resorted to phrases like 'expecting' and 'with child,' and sought the blessings of a priest, a minister, and a rabbi who were given the script to read. 'They didn't change a word,' said writer Madelyn Pugh."

How far we've come since then, though I'm sure some would like to go back to the days when pregnancy and other real-life issues were not discussed on TV and in movies ... or even in the family home.

Ignoring reality only works up to a point ... usually about the time kids find out for themselves the consequences of ignorance.

Some words will likely retain their sense of vulgarity for a long time, which is why they won't be mentioned here (I'm sure you can readily come up with several in seconds if you let your mind wander), but the opprobrium for others, like "pregnant," will rightfully be seen as useless puritanical ignorance of reality. Societies and time evolve.

As we learn, our understanding grows, and attitudes shift. Some words will likely remain unacceptable (especially those that are abusive or based on things one has little control over), but others will peek out into the light.

I'll still use "son of a biscuit-eater," though, harmless as it may be. It's way too much fun to say for me to let that one go.

