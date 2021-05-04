Sections
Calendar 4-5-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to conta...

April 5, 2021
OPINION | OTHERS SAY: A tax break for rich just makes no sense

Newly in control of Congress and the White House, and with a huge policy to-do list left over from the Trump years and the coronavirus pandemic, Democrats ar...

by The Washington Post - April 5, 2021
OPINION | JENNIFER RUBIN: Infrastructure pays off big

Since President Joe Biden unveiled his $2 trillion infrastructure plan, he and his advisers have been making the case that this "once in a generation" bill w...

by Jennifer Rubin The Washington Post - April 5, 2021
Due day near for Korea vet book

Arkansas Korean War Veterans have a few more days to get their entries submitted for the Korean War Veterans Yearbook.

by Special to The Commercial - April 5, 2021
Live music is welcomed back

In person but not up close, Live@5 is back.

by Deborah Horn, Special to The Commercial - April 5, 2021
'Kidnappers Foil' movie featured Pine Bluff kids in '52

From the 1930s into the early 1970s, Melton Barker traveled the country featuring local kids in short films called The Kidnappers Foil. Pine Bluff was one of...

by Special to The Commercial - April 5, 2021
Redbugs look back on title season

When a student athlete gets a college scholarship, it's because they worked hard to get it and not because of the efforts of a coach.

by Richard Ledbetter Pine Bluff Commercial - April 5, 2021
Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for the week of April 4, 2021

Divorces

April 4, 2021
Jefferson County Food Safety reports for the week of April 4, 2021

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenienc...

by Special to The Commercial - April 4, 2021
OPINION | FABIOLA SANTIAGO: Can GOP save Gaetz?

Poor Rep. Matt Gaetz -- a proud "Florida man" who carried with pride his weird, boyish rube rap, now betrayed and facing a serious Department of Justice inve...

by Fabiola Santiago The Miami Herald - April 4, 2021
Calendar for April 4, 2021

Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to conta...

April 4, 2021
OPINION | EDITORIAL: City offers a plethora of summer activities

Summer will be here before long, and youngsters, released from the rigors of school work, will be set free for a few weeks to do, well, the options are many.

by The Pine Bluff Commercial - April 4, 2021
UAPB's fall football slate set

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced its 2021 fall football schedule, which is highlighted by seven games in the state of Arkansas.

by Special to The Commercial - April 4, 2021
Hospital works to create hub for cancer care

Jefferson Regional Medical Center is embarking on an $8 million expansion of its cancer center with the goal of putting everything a cancer patient needs in ...

by Byron Tate - April 4, 2021
Golden Lions extend season's unbeaten start

ITTA BENA, Miss. -- Exactly how long ago the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football team last won the first three games of a season is hard to figure ...

by I.C. Murrell - April 4, 2021
