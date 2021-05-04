Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to conta...April 5, 2021
Newly in control of Congress and the White House, and with a huge policy to-do list left over from the Trump years and the coronavirus pandemic, Democrats ar...by The Washington Post - April 5, 2021
Since President Joe Biden unveiled his $2 trillion infrastructure plan, he and his advisers have been making the case that this "once in a generation" bill w...by Jennifer Rubin The Washington Post - April 5, 2021
Arkansas Korean War Veterans have a few more days to get their entries submitted for the Korean War Veterans Yearbook.by Special to The Commercial - April 5, 2021
In person but not up close, Live@5 is back.by Deborah Horn, Special to The Commercial - April 5, 2021
From the 1930s into the early 1970s, Melton Barker traveled the country featuring local kids in short films called The Kidnappers Foil. Pine Bluff was one of...by Special to The Commercial - April 5, 2021
When a student athlete gets a college scholarship, it's because they worked hard to get it and not because of the efforts of a coach.by Richard Ledbetter Pine Bluff Commercial - April 5, 2021
DivorcesApril 4, 2021
The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenienc...by Special to The Commercial - April 4, 2021
Poor Rep. Matt Gaetz -- a proud "Florida man" who carried with pride his weird, boyish rube rap, now betrayed and facing a serious Department of Justice inve...by Fabiola Santiago The Miami Herald - April 4, 2021
Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to conta...April 4, 2021
Summer will be here before long, and youngsters, released from the rigors of school work, will be set free for a few weeks to do, well, the options are many.by The Pine Bluff Commercial - April 4, 2021
The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced its 2021 fall football schedule, which is highlighted by seven games in the state of Arkansas.by Special to The Commercial - April 4, 2021
Jefferson Regional Medical Center is embarking on an $8 million expansion of its cancer center with the goal of putting everything a cancer patient needs in ...by Byron Tate - April 4, 2021
ITTA BENA, Miss. -- Exactly how long ago the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football team last won the first three games of a season is hard to figure ...by I.C. Murrell - April 4, 2021