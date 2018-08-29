A 55-year-old man died Tuesday when he slid underneath a vehicle that hit his motorcycle while he was driving in northwest Arkansas, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police said the wreck happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of North Sixth Street near the Midland Heights United Methodist Church in Fort Smith.

Michael Boerner of Alma was driving a 2016 Harley-Davidson north on the road when he was hit by a 1982 Chevrolet, according to a preliminary crash report.

The impact caused Boerner to slide under the vehicle, and he was run over as the Chevrolet continued south before coming to a stop, the report states.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 314 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.