FILE PHOTO: Guy Fieri hosted the event “The Guy Fieri Food Show” in 2011 at the Walton Arts Center.

Food Network’s culinary road trip television show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has made a stop in Little Rock, host Guy Fieri said Wednesday.

Fieri’s show has highlighted restaurants all over the United States, including Arkansas' neighboring states of Missouri, Texas, Louisiana and Tennessee, but this was the show’s first visit to the Natural State, according to a list of episodes.

“It’s been a long time comin’ but we finally brought #DDD to the state of Arkansas. Little Rock, what a town! We WILL be back,” Fieri wrote on Twitter around 9:30 a.m.

The show’s 29th season will air starting in September, according to the Food Network website. Little Rock restaurants will appear in episodes 3 and 4, a schedule shows.

In episode 3, “Pretzels, Pork and Pimento Cheese,” Fieri and his crew will visit a Little Rock microbrewery that serves "scratch pretzels and a gumbo-cheese fry mashup" and a farm-to-table cafe "piling up a pimento cheese burger and crankin' out their own homemade brats." That episode airs Oct. 19 at 8 p.m.

During episode 4, “From Big Burgers to Little Italy,” the show is set to feature a restaurant that pairs beer and burgers and a family-owned Italian eatery. Viewers can watch that episode Oct. 26 at 8 p.m.