A radio host from Arkansas is set to appear as a celebrity guest judge on the final night of the 2019 Miss America competition.

Mountain Pine native Bobby Bones, host of the iHeartRadio syndicated country music program The Bobby Bones Show, will appear on the panel of judges at 9 p.m. Sept 9 when the show airs live on ABC from Atlantic City’s Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

"I shall be a judge on ABC for Miss America! Can't wait," Bones wrote Thursday on Twitter.

He will be joined by former professional boxer Laila Ali, country singer Jessie James Decker, singer Carnie Wilson, producer Randy Jackson, broadcast journalist Soledad O'Brien and professional hairstylist Alli Webb.

Starting this year, candidates will no longer be evaluated on outward appearance, and the judges will assess the 51 contestants based on their intellect and talent, according to the Miss America website.

Bones is making another appearance on an ABC nationally televised show after mentoring the top 24 contestants on the revival of American Idol earlier this year.

When he's not hosting The Bobby Bones Show and The Country Top 30 Weekend Countdown, Bones performs in the comedy duo The Raging Idiots and has embarked on his second solo comedy tour.

He's also recognized as a New York Times Best-Selling author for his first book, Bare Bones: I'm Not Lonely If You're Reading This Book.

Last year, Bones became the youngest inductee into the National Radio Hall of Fame.