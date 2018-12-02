COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Dec. 2

Spaghetti Luncheon

PERRYVILLE — The Perry County Historical Museum, 408 W. Main St., will serve a spaghetti luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The menu will include a variety of pasta dishes, salad, bread, dessert and a drink. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Children who are 5 and younger may eat free. Funds from the luncheon will be used for repairs and maintenance of the facility.

ATU Feast of Carols

RUSSELLVILLE — Students from the Arkansas Tech University Department of Music will perform the 17th annual ATU Feast of Carols concert at 4:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 304 S. Commerce Ave. The ATU Choral Artists and the University Singers will perform pieces by Josef Rheinberger, Anton Bruckner, Eriks Esenvalds, Franz Biebl and others. Christopher Harris, assistant professor of music, serves as director of choirs at Tech. For more information, call (479) 968-0368 or visit www.atu.edu/music.

Book signing

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present a book signing by Morrilton author Diane Brown from 2-4:30 p.m. Brown is the author of I’m A Loser, a go-to-book for healthier living that includes food tips, jump-start diets, healthy recipes and lifestyle diets. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Dec. 3

Russellville Christmas Parade Entry Deadline

RUSSELLVILLE — The entry deadline is noon Monday for the 2018 Russellville Christmas Parade, set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The rainout date is Dec. 10. Parade entry forms are available at the Recreation and Parks Department office, 1000 E. Parkway, and at www.russellvillearkansas.org. For more information, call Recreation and Parks at (479) 968-1272.

Dec. 4

Campus Kitty Holiday Bazaar

CONWAY — Campus Kitty, a philanthropic organization at Hendrix College, will host a market with a variety of goods from local vendors from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. in the Student Life and Technology Center, 1600 Washington Ave. For more information, contact griffinht@hendrix.edu or visit m.facebook.com/events/360827087824013.

AETN Atrium Dedication

CONWAY — The Arkansas Educational Television Network Commission will dedicate the AETN atrium to late director Allen Weatherly of Conway in a ceremony and reception at 2 p.m. at the network headquarters, 350 S. Donaghey Ave. The dedication will include remarks by former U.S. Sen. David Pryor and a message from PBS President Paula Kerger. The public is invited, and refreshments will be served.

Dec. 4-14

Festival of Trees

FAIRFIELD BAY — The annual Festival of Trees will be on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Dec. 14 in the Fairfield Bay Conference and Visitor Center. Visitors are encouraged to bring cameras to capture holiday photos, There is still time to enter a tree, and it’s free. The trees may stay on display into the new year. For more information, contact Erin Taylor at Taylor’d Marketing at (501) 813-7155 or erinptaylor@gmail.com.

Dec. 5

First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break

CONWAY — A First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in the Second Baptist Church Student Center at Dave Ward Drive and Farris Road. Women of all ages are invited to attend. The meal, which costs $5, includes a drink and dessert. Child care is available at no charge with advance registration by calling (501) 327-4066 or (501) 730-4106 by Tuesday.

Springtime in the U.K.

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center will present Springtime in the U.K., a pictorial essay highlighting places visited, including castles, landmarks and scenic views of England and Scotland, by Lee Phillips, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Indian Hills Club, 337 Snead Drive. This free event is hosted by the Fairfield Bay Rotary Club. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

Dec. 7

Christmas Paintings at Russellville Art Walk

RUSSELLVILLE — Painter Jeannie Stone of Russellville will show paintings perfect for gift-giving at the Russellville Christmas Art Walk, set for 6-9 p.m. Stone, who paints in oil, acrylic and watercolor, will show a collection of cheerful Santa paintings, as well as Arkansas-themed works at Gallery 307, at 307 W. C St. All are invited to drop by and visit during the evening. Stone has been recognized as a River Valley Artist of the Year and has been inducted into the Beaux Arts Academy. Her artworks and poetry have been published in eight books; the most recent, Untold Arkansas: An Anthology, published by Et Alia Press, will be available during the event. To see more of Stone’s art, visit www.jeanniestone.com.

Dardanelle Christmas Parade

DARDANELLE — The Dardanelle Christmas Parade is set for 6:30 p.m. For the first time, the parade will be live-streamed on the city’s community channel for residents at the Dardanelle Nursing and Rehab Center. The rainout date for the parade is Dec. 14. For more information, call (479) 229-3328.

Dec. 8

Spaghetti and Sausage Dinner

NEW DIXIE — The Knights of Columbus will have its spaghetti and sausage dinner, featuring homemade rolls and peach cobbler, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Boniface Hall. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children younger than 6 may eat free. For carryout meals, call (501) 759-2876.

Christmas Bazaar

VILONIA — A Christmas Bazaar is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Museum of Veterans and Military History, 53 N. Mount Olive St. Free visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus and free carriage rides will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Baked goods and jewelry will be for sale in the Spirit of Christmas barn. Museum tours, which are always free, will be available throughout the event.

Dec. 8 and 9

Holiday Hoopla

PERRYVILLE — Heifer USA will present Holiday Hoopla from 5-8 p.m. Saturday and from 3-6 p.m. Dec. 9 at Heifer Ranch, 55 Heifer Road. Activities include cookie decorating, kids crafts, a Heifer USA Santa, music from Some Guy Named Robb and Mr. Morphis, and Christmas pictures with show-barn animals. Roasted chestnuts and ranch-raised food will be available, as well as international gifts for purchase. A chance to win an overnight stay on the ranch is available with a $5 donation. For more information, call (501) 889-5124.

Ongoing

Deck the Halls Art Exhibit

CLINTON — The North Central Arkansas Artist League has a new winter art exhibit of 40 paintings, titled Deck the Halls, at Ozark Health Medical Center on U.S. 65. The free exhibit, open through Jan. 15, features work by Faye Rodgers, Diana Foote, Yun Kim, Joyce Hubbard, Marion Thorpe, Charlotte Rierson, Ellen Kelly, Jan Cobb, Julie Caswell and Joyce Hartmann. Art is displayed upstairs in the hallways near the cafeteria and downstairs in the outpatient wing. Paintings may be purchased at the Gift Shop, with proceeds benefiting Hospital Auxiliary projects. For more information on the exhibit, call Hartmann at (501) 745-6615. For more information about the Artist League, call President Alecs Long at (309) 360-0275.

Fall BA/BFA Senior Art Exhibit

CONWAY — The Baum Gallery will host its Fall BA/BFA Senior Art Exhibit through Thursday in the Baum Gallery in McCastlain Hall at the University of Central Arkansas. A closing reception will be held from 2-4 p.m. today in the gallery. The exhibition is a requirement for graduating students with a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in art. Those from the River Valley & Ozark Edition coverage area who have works in the exhibit include Isabella Cilia, Hannah Bernhardt, Lauren Lee and Christina Lucas, all of Conway. For more information, contact Brian Young at bkyoung@uca.edu or (501) 450-5793.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Conway TOPS Meetings

CONWAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, at the corner of Donaghey Avenue and Dave Ward Drive. Weigh-in begins at 9:15 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 10-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church from Donaghey Avenue. For more information, call Peggy at (501) 514-0823 or Sandy at (501) 329-0558.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table also sends home sack lunches with guests. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings at the altar of necessities such as cereal, peanut butter, shelf-stable milk, toilet paper, toiletries, hand soap and detergent, to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information, call the church office at (479) 968-3622.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., and full games begin at 6:30. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola & John Hawks Senior Wellness & Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Dynamic Duo Christmas Concert

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Dynamic Duo will present a Christmas concert at 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway. Sponsored by the North Central Arkansas Foundation for the Arts and Education, the concert will feature holiday fun with vocals, guitar and keyboard selections by Lucy Jackson and Gary Gibbs of Mountain View. There is no admission charge.

Angel Tree Deadline

CONWAY — The deadline is Dec. 10 to bring in gifts for The Salvation Army Project Angel Tree. Christmas trees with needs of children and seniors are available at CVS Pharmacy, The Patio Cafe, Colton’s Steak House & Grill, Walmart Eye Center on Dave Ward Drive , the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 365 Fitness and US Compounding Pharmacy. Unwrapped gifts should be taken to 950 Carson Cove.

QuickBooks Online Basics & Beyond

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present QuickBooks Online Basics and Beyond from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at Arkansas Tech University. This interactive workshop is designed for business owners and their employees who want to learn or improve their skills on the cloud-based version of QuickBooks — Simple Start, Essentials or Online Plus. A computer with internet access and a take-home book will be provided. The cost is $130, with registration required by Dec. 11 by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.