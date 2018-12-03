Teen shot in leg in Little Rock, police say; conflicting accounts investigated

A teen was shot in the leg Friday evening in Little Rock, police said, noting detectives were investigating conflicting accounts of what happened.

Officers were flagged down near Little Rock Fire Department Station 6 at Roosevelt Road and Howard Street shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to a police report. A boy there told officers a 14-year-old was shot on the porch of a home on the 2400 block of Howard Street, the report stated. According to police, the minor said the shooting was a drive-by.

Authorities spoke with the victim and confirmed he had been shot in the leg, though the teen refused to answer questions about what happened, police said. The victim was transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Investigators later found a blood trail and bullet hole in the house that contradicted the earlier story, according to the report. Police said investigators then spoke with three other minors who said the first teen accidentally shot the victim.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the victim was in stable condition as of Monday morning, said Lt. Michael Ford, a police spokesman.