County, city officials back tribe's casino plan in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK — Local leaders in an Arkansas county are backing an American Indian tribe's plan to apply for a casino license under a constitutional amendment approved by voters last month.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and Jefferson County Judge Booker Clemons say in letters released Monday that they exclusively support the Downstream Development Authority of the Quapaw Tribe's casino application. Voters last month approved a measure legalizing casinos in four Arkansas counties.

The proposal legalizes casinos in Jefferson and Pope counties, and at a West Memphis dog track and a Hot Springs horse track. The Pope and Jefferson county casinos must have the support of county leaders as well as the mayor if it's located in the city.