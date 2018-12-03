Springdale School District silent on high school newspaper report

SPRINGDALE — The status of the student newspaper at Har-Ber High School was unclear today after reports over the weekend that publication was suspended.

A School District spokesman declined to confirm or deny claims last week by Buzzfeed News that administrators suspended publication because of an article on the transfer of several Har-Ber football players to Springdale High School.

“This issue is under a thorough ongoing review process,” said Rick Schaeffer, the district’s director of communications. “There’s personnel involved. There’s a lot involved in this. It’s much larger than one publication.”

Schaeffer declined further comment.

A story published Saturday by Buzzfeed News claimed the district suspended the Har-Ber Herald and threatened to fire the teacher who advises it after the Herald published “Athletes’ transfers in question” in its Oct. 30 issue. The Herald’s story does not appear on its website, though other articles from the same issue do.

Halle Roberts, editor-in-chief of the student paper, did not respond to a text message today seeking comment. Karla Sprague, the newspaper’s adviser, did not respond to an email today.

The Herald’s story details the transfers of the six student-athletes from Har-Ber to Springdale High. The Herald also published an unsigned editorial on the topic, titled “Hear us roar,” that criticized the players involved and suggested the district and the Arkansas Activities Association revisit their policies on student transfers.