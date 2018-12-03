Sweat in your ugly sweater and win a large medal

The problem with the classic Christmas sweater is most of the places one is welcome to wear one lie along the frontline for the battle of the bulge.

Cookies to the left of us, eggnog to the right.

Little Rock Parks and Recreation offers a new, less fattening venue for showing off your taste or lack thereof — the inaugural Ugly Sweater Race on Dec. 16 at the Outlets of Little Rock.

Finish this timed 5K and not only will you have burned however many calories you burn when running or walking 3.1 miles, you will have a somewhat garish sweater-shaped medal on a ribbon to wear around your neck.

The race begins at 8 a.m. in the parking lot near the Under Armour store and loopty-loops around the mall and other parking lots. There will be two water stops on the course, which winds up back where it began.

At 9 a.m., an Elf Dash ($20) will follow the 3.1-mile race for children 10 and younger. (Dogs are not welcome.)

5K registration costs $35 and is available online until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 13 through uglysweaterrace.com.

Packet pickup is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 15 in the (temporary) Ugly Sweater Race Store in the mall, next door to American Eagle Outfitters.

Registration fees cover a shirt, the medal, photos with Santa, post-race refreshments and door prizes.

The race is part of the Little Rock Marathon's new Run Local series. Virtual registration costs $35 for those who want the points but can't race.

The map is on Facebook.com under "The Ugly Sweater Race."

For those who like to run hard, this event will be a good chance to make that sweater smell every bit as great as it looks.

Style on 12/03/2018