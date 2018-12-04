Arkansas man held in death of girlfriend's 2-year-old son; bail set at $1M

Chase Duane Mullins, 20, and Remington Rainey are shown in these photos released by the Yell County sheriff's office.

DANVILLE — A Yell County man has been arrested in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.

Chase Duane Mullins, 20, of Plainview remained jailed Tuesday in Danville in the death of Remington Rainey, also of Plainview. Bail was set at $1 million.

Chief Sheriff’s Deputy John Foster said preliminary autopsy results indicate the child died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Formal charges are expected to be filed later and include first-degree murder, Foster said.

Mullins was in court Monday night and is to return Jan. 3.

