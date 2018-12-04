Little Rock man says 2 he met on dating site tried to rob him; police investigate several holdups

A Little Rock man told police two people he met on a dating website tried to rob him when they met.

Police say the holdup try was one of several robberies or attempted robberies reported in recent days in Arkansas' capital city.

The victim, a 26-year-old, told officers that two people he met on a dating website came to his home in the 500 block of Mimi Lane shortly around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Once there, one grabbed him from behind and demanded his money, according to a police report.

While the first assailant held the man and choked him, the other rummaged through his pockets, the report stated.

The man told officers that when he screamed for help, his cousin came outside, and the pair fled in a tan Ford Focus.

The report does not indicate that anything was stolen during the robbery.

Elsewhere, a 57-year-old man was robbed Thursday while walking to a gas station, according to a separate police report.

As the man walked past the Suds Car Wash at 900 E. 9th street between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., someone wearing a black mask jumped in front of him and demanded money, the report stated. The assailant later grabbed him from behind and held a knife to his neck, reached into the man’s back pocket and removed a wallet that contained about a hundred dollars, according to the report.

A 21-year-old Little Rock man, meanwhile, reported being robbed at gunpoint by four people Sunday night, authorities said.

The man was walking south on Ludwig Street shortly after 9 p.m. when two robbers got out of a car, pointed guns at him and took his wallet and a firearm, according to a police report.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made in any of the cases. It wasn't immediately clear if police believed any of the robberies to be related.