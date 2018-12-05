Police: Parolee exposes himself to veteran at Little Rock hospital

A man on parole was arrested after exposing himself to a woman at the veterans hospital in Little Rock early Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The woman, who is a veteran, told police that 54-year-old Earnest Downs exposed himself while pushing her wheelchair to her room at the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital, 4300 W. 7th Street, according to an arrest report. Police said the victim reported Downs exposed himself again once they arrived at her room.

Officers said they searched the building and found Downs in the hospital’s smoking area, where he was identified and found to be on parole. Downs admitted to police that he exposed himself, the report stated.

Downs faces charges of indecent exposure, failure to appear and violating parole, records show. He was listed on the Pulaski County jail roster as of early Wednesday afternoon.